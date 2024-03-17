Obituaries

Hinton, Carolyn

1 hour ago

HINTON (Griffith), Carolyn Hunt

Carolyn Hinton, 90, of Suwanee, GA, died on March 9, 2024. She was born in Cedartown, GA, and was married to Archie Hinton for 69 years until his death in 2018. They lived in Decatur, where Carolyn operated Carolyn Hinton Beauty Salon. They moved to Suwanee in 1992. Carolyn is survived by her three daughters, Caron (Andrew) St. John, Terri (Ken) Evans, and Sandy Hinton; nine granddaughters; eleven great-grandchildren; three nieces; and a nephew. Carolyn Hinton was well-loved and will be missed.

