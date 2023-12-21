Hansen, Eva

HANSEN (Stinson), Eva Esther



Eva Esther Hansen, beloved sister, auntie, grandmother, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away suddenly on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, at age 81.



Born on December 27, 1941 in Atlanta to Emma and George Stinson, Eva grew up in Cleveland Ohio with her mother and cherished grandmother, Mariah Lumpkin. The 1960 valedictorian of East Tech High, she attended Ohio State University. Moving to Los Angeles in 1965, she earned a Pepperdine University M.A. and became a celebrated elementary school teacher and reading specialist. She married Rod L. Hansen, the love of her life, in 1977. When Rod passed away in 1988, Eva retired to Atlanta to be near her father, his wife Sally, and extended family. There, she found wonderful friends and great medical caregivers. In retirement, she tutored children, mentored HIV-positive women, and counseled teens. She loved movies, popcorn, her dog, Kosah, good looking men, and above all, her family and friends. We sorely miss her wit and wise counsel, her radiant smile, and her inspiring zest for life, and we feel her love every day.



A celebration of Eva's life will take place in the spring of 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eva's honor are welcome at Georgia Equality or the Food Ministry of Providence Missionary Baptist Church.



