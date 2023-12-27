HANCOCK, Henry John



It is with profound sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Henry Hancock, who left us on November 3, 2023. Henry is survived by his loving parents, Dorothy and John; his sister, Catherine; and his beloved dachshunds, Sophie, George, and Bean.



A great lover of nature, history, literature, music, and classic cars, Henry is remembered for his zest for life, boundless curiosity, and lifelong love of learning. Always looking for adventure, he had a passion for travel and exploration, and reveled in his considerable skill as a skier. He said it was the closest thing to flying he could imagine. He was devoted and fiercely loyal to the many friends he left behind, and his unique sense of humor, extraordinary intellect, and enthusiastic approach to everything he did endeared him to all those who knew him well.



Henry had a distinguished academic career, graduating from Pace Academy in Atlanta as Salutatorian. He then attended Yale University where he was invited to join Phi Beta Kappa in his Junior year and graduated Magna cum Laude with a BA, in History. Subsequently, he served as guest lecturer at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and was published in the Financial Times, in 2017.



Henry's 15-year business career was marked by strategic brilliance and unwavering commitment to excellence. He served as a senior investor and strategist, reporting directly to the founders of global multi-billion-dollar firms, including the Carlyle Group, Shumway Capital, and Autonomy. His analysis of global housing markets in particular played a pivotal role in shaping investment strategies.



In 2015, Henry founded Precision Macro, an investment advisory firm catering to select macro investors, and relocated to Park City, Utah. His keen economic analysis in global currency and bond markets earned him a distinguished reputation. Precision Macro worked with some of the most successful macro hedge funds and family offices in the world.



Whilst living in Park City, Henry identified the enormous potential in Utah's burgeoning real estate market, against a background of both an educated workforce and considerable natural beauty. He transitioned from a global macroeconomic researcher to a real estate private equity investor. In 2021 he founded the real estate fund, Silicon Slopes Capital Management (SSCAP) which he headed in the capacity of CEO and Chief Investment Officer.



Henry's passing in the midst of this endeavor and in the prime of his life is a tragic loss.



A Memorial Service for Henry will be held in Utah at the end of May 2024. In lieu of flowers, Henry's family suggests that donations should be made in his honor to The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Please also join the mailing list at www.HenrysTeam.org, which has been founded to further those causes closest to Henry's heart.



