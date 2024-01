DESHAZOR, Larry



Larry Deshazor of Atlanta, passed away on January 20, 2024. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Calvary Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 700 Cooper St., Atlanta GA, 30315. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.



