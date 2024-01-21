Deiters, Sara

DEITERS (HARTNESS), Sara Virginia



March 7, 1934 –



January 13, 2024



Sara Virginia Hartness Deiters, 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 13, 2024, in Huntsville, Alabama. Sara was born March 7, 1934, the eldest daughter of Dr. John Frederick Hartness, Sr. and Sara Virginia Lore Hartness. She was born in Mooresville, North Carolina, and grew up in Davidson, North Carolina. She was married to the late Richard Urban Deiters of Atlanta, Georgia, for 41 years.



Sara attended Converse College and graduated from Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She received a Master of Education from Emory University and enjoyed a life-long teaching career at the Westminster Schools in Atlanta.



Sara was a resident of Atlanta, Georgia for more than 60 years, before moving to Huntsville, Alabama, in 2019. She was a member of P.E.O., a service organization promoting educational opportunities devoted to the betterment of young women. During summers, she and her husband traveled to Europe, Mexico, Canada, the Middle East, China, Australia, New Zealand, and much of the United States.



Sara is survived by sister, Patricia Carl, of Huntsville, Alabama; and brother, Dr. John Hartness, Jr. (Marilyn), of Savannah, Georgia. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Virginia Aldridge (Robert) of Madison, Alabama, Christine Carl of Huntsville, Alabama, Andrew Hartness (Marie) of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Katherine Hartness (Jonathan) of Monroe, North Carolina and Cynthia Crane, (Michael) of Savannah, Georgia.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, where she was a member for 60 years, during which time she served as a Stephen's Minister, a Deacon, and an Elder. The service will take place in the Chapel on Saturday, January 27, at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, where she will be reunited with her husband.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, or to the Samaritan Fund of Magnolia Trace, an ACTS Retirement-Life Community, 1 Clubhouse Avenue SW, Huntsville, AL 35802.



