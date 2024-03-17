Darnell, Richard

DARNELL, Jr., Richard



It's with a profound sense of loss and sadness, we announce the passing of Richard Arland Darnell Jr. born on May 8, 1963, in Baltimore, Maryland. Richard was a man of ambitious spirit, unwavering loyalty, steadfast reliability, and a quick wit and sense of humor that could light up any room. Richard's family and friends were the cornerstone of his life.



He was a self-made man, with an ambitious spirit and relentless determination. He moved to Georgia in the 1990s starting off as an assistant to a registered land surveyor who had little work. He knocked on doors, made phone calls and eventually made the business thrive. He later bought the business, and it became more successful than he ever could have imagined. When the economy was bad and business was slow, he worked for a Legal assistant to a Lawyer. There wasn't anything he couldn't do. After losing the love of his life Debbie a couple of years ago he took on the task of raising two grandchildren all by himself while running his busy surveying business. He was a dedicated Patriot, deeply committed to supporting our veterans and wounded warriors. He loved spending time with his family and friends, trips to the beach, and was always lending a helping hand to others.



He is survived by his mother, Maria Venuto; sister, Rita Darnell; sons, Michael Martinez, Carl Sweitzer; grandchildren, Mikayla Martinez and Mike Miller; stepbrother, Robbie Venuto; stepsisters, Beth Ott and Mary Smith; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Darnell, Sr.; and his wife, Debbie Bullard Darnell.



Visitation will be held at McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia, 30040, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at 6:00 PM EDT, and again, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1:00 PM EDT. The funeral service will follow on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:00 PM EDT at the same venue.



In the spirit of celebrating Richard's life, we invite all who knew him to share their favorite memories and upload photos to the memorial page. In these moments of remembrance, we find comfort and honor his remarkable life.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Richard's name to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.



