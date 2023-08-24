BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton judge sets October trial date for Trump defendant

Mug shots released for Mark Meadows, Harrison Floyd

31 minutes ago
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff

Mug shots have been released for for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Harrison Floyd, the former director of Black Voices for Trump. Meadows was booked and released on bond Thursday. Floyd surrendered at the jail but did not have a bond agreement and was being held. Photos from the Fulton County Sheriff

See mug shots of the 11 defendants who have been booked at Fulton County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. Nine more defendants, including Donald Trump, have not appeared at the jail on charges yet.

Credit: AJC collage from Fulton County Sheriff photos

Credit: AJC collage from Fulton County Sheriff photos

From top left: Mark Meadows, Harrison Floyd, Rudy Guiliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, Cathleen Latham, David Shafer, John Eastman, Scott Hall (AJC collage from Fulton County Sheriff photos)

