DeKalb school hosts NFL program promoting healthy lifestyle

The NFL is bringing its health and wellness program to Chapel Hill Middle School today.

Freddie the Falcon, along with several Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders and former Falcons players, are headed to the school, at 3535 Dogwood Farm Road in Decatur, at 2 p.m. as part of its Fuel Up to Play 60 program. The 11-year-old program focuses on getting young fans to be active for at least an hour a day.

School district officials said former Falcons Buddy Curry, Ovie Mughelli and Bobby Butler, along with recording artist Chimere’ Scott, will lead Chapel Hill students in different activities and share words of wisdom.

In 2015, during a visit to Atlanta’s Parkside Elementary School as part of the program, former Falcons defensive end Tim Green also challenged the students to exercise their brains, with 20 minutes a day of reading.

The school also will be honored Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the Falcons host the Cincinnati Bengals.