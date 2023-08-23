BreakingNews
Georgia Election Indictment: Latham, Shafer surrender to authorities at Fulton Jail

Two former Georgia GOP officials surrender to authorities at Fulton Jail

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Two former Georgia GOP officials charged in the sprawling indictment against Donald Trump and his allies turned themselves in to authorities early Wednesday at the Fulton County Jail.

Former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer and Cathy Latham both surrendered overnight, according to jail records. Both were released on bonds set this week at $75,000.

Shafer, who was elected chair of the state party in 2019, was accused of organizing a secretive meeting in December 2020 at the state Capitol that falsely asserted Trump won.

Latham was a fake elector who also served as the Coffee County GOP chair. In January 2021, she is accused of welcoming a computer forensics team to the county elections office that copied sensitive elections files in an apparent attempt to prove fraud.

Both Latham and Shafer have said they have done nothing wrong. And Shafer filed a motion this week to remove his case to federal court with a novel argument, saying he acted as a federal official while serving as a bogus elector.

At least four of the 19 defendants in the case have turned themselves in. Atlanta bondsman Scott Hall and Trump campaign attorney John Eastman were booked at the Fulton County Jail earlier Tuesday and released on bond hours later.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

