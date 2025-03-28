error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Is Georgia canceling your voter registration?

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history. Nearly half a million inactive voter registrations are set to be canceled this summer in an effort to have the "cleanest voter list possible," according to State Elections Director Blake Evans. Most of the registrations targeted for removal belong to people who have moved, changed their home address, or obtained a driver's license in another state. This cancellation will also include 100,000 voters who have not voted in at least nine years. Credit: AJC | Getty Images

The AI technology that could prevent the next train disaster

Norfolk Southern has made changes since their 2023 train derailment. Credits: AJC | Getty | Norfolk Southern | ABC News | NewsNation | WKYC Channel 3 | WTOL11

Is the southern accent disappearing?

When you think of the South, you inevitably think about that Georgia southern drawl. But is this vernacular disappearing? AJC's Fraser Jones tracks down why.

Farmworker families press lawmakers on immigration crackdown in Georgia

Migrant families urge Georgia lawmakers to protect farmworkers, warning stricter immigration laws could hurt the state's agriculture industry.

'The Library Dads' rewrite the narrative on Black fatherhood

'The Library Dads' are an Atlanta group rewriting the fatherhood narrative one book at a time. Credit: AJC | Scholastics | The Fatherhood Project | The Guardian