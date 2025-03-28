News

Is Georgia canceling your voter registration?

Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history. Nearly half a million inactive voter registrations are set to be canceled this summer in an effort to have the "cleanest voter list possible," according to State Elections Director Blake Evans. Most of the registrations targeted for removal belong to people who have moved, changed their home address, or obtained a driver's license in another state. This cancellation will also include 100,000 voters who have not voted in at least nine years. Credit: AJC | Getty Images

1:16