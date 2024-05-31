A hospital in Marietta achieves Level 1 trauma status

Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta has achieved Level I trauma center status, a designation that means a hospital is capable of providing the highest level of care to patients suffering from severe and life-threatening injuries.

These top-level trauma centers are capable of managing the most complex trauma cases, such as severe car accidents, gunshot wounds and major falls.

Kennestone becomes the sixth hospital in the state designated as Level 1 for adults. Atlanta currently has only one Level 1 center for adults: Grady Memorial Hospital. The controversial closing of Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in late 2022 put more pressure on Grady to care for trauma cases.