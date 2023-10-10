Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project

News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A member of the Gwinnett County Recreation Authority recently resigned, saying he has been disheartened for months over how the county is handling the restoration of a former plantation house, known as the Maguire-Livsey Big House, in far south Gwinnett.

Derrick Wilson, who served on the board for more than two years before resigning last month, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the lack of progress on the so-called Promised Land project, combined with a lack information coming from county staff, made the situation untenable for him.

The board was created to advise county commissioners on park and recreation projects. Yet Wilson said he and other board members were not informed and were blindsided by the news that the county intended to use eminent domain to take 10 acres of the former Promised Land plantation from the Livseys, a Black family whose ancestor a century ago bought the house and some of the slave-worked land.

Wilson also accused Gwinnett Community Services Director Tina Fleming of obstructing work on the plantation house, which the county bought in 2017 and intends to turn into a museum.

“It became more a nuisance than me feeling like I’m assisting the community,” Wilson said. “Every time I go, it’s pulling teeth.”

ExploreDirector absent, Gwinnett rec board members frustrated over ‘Promised Land’

A Gwinnett County spokeswoman said Fleming was unavailable to comment on Wilson’s allegations.

District 3 County Commissioner Jasper Watkins appointed Wilson to the board in January 2021, when the Promised Land was part of their district. Rezoning last year placed the area in District 2.

Wilson said he advocated for funding to restore the plantation house, bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and create park areas in the 4.5 acres around the house that the county owned.

Amid the backlash to the eminent domain proposal, a prominent historian whom the county once contracted to work on the museum told the recreation board and the AJC that Fleming wanted to “whitewash the story” of slavery on the plantation. Fleming has not attended a recreation board meeting since.

Little to no progress has been made on restoring the plantation house since the county bought it six years ago, Wilson said. County officials told the recreation board in August the house was being tested for lead and asbestos.

“How many times are they going to get the same people to look at the same property and give the same reports?” said Wilson, who is an insurance adjuster. “All roads lead to Tina, but also, we can’t ask any questions or get any answers, because Tina refuses to attend the meetings.”

Wilson’s statements in meetings grew incendiary enough that Watkins sent him letters expressing “profound concern and disappointment.” Watkins said Wilson accused Fleming and others of racism and directed “abusive and threatening behavior” at other board members. He asked Wilson to be “professional, courteous, and constructive” or consider resigning.

Wilson said he was merely seeking answers and accountability.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

“Commissioner Watkins’ intimidating emails and letters have created a hostile environment that hinders my ability to fulfill my duties effectively,” he said in his resignation letter. “It is clear that the current representation, particularly Commissioner Watkins’ tenure, has not served our community’s best interests.”

Watkins, who is running for re-election, declined to comment.

The recreation board’s chairman, Robert Daniels, recently relocated to Walton County and resigned the day before Wilson.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Athens DA targeted by oversight law to face election challenge2h ago

GSP: Wrong-way driver caused fiery wreck that killed 3 in Carroll County
28m ago

Waffle House employees push for improved labor conditions
3h ago

Credit: Photo provided

Atlanta Drive GC: Name, logo revealed for indoor golf league team
1h ago

Credit: Photo provided

Atlanta Drive GC: Name, logo revealed for indoor golf league team
1h ago

Credit: AP

What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
23m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DuPont lawyer: Release of Rome PFAS deal could imperil other settlements
12h ago
Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk
Kirk Franklin will perform free pop-up concert at New Birth Monday
Featured

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
18h ago
Atlanta Pride Festival: ‘Bring your full self’ this weekend
21h ago
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is TODAY
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top