Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project

A member of the Gwinnett County Recreation Authority recently resigned, saying he has been disheartened for months over how the county is handling the restoration of a former plantation house, known as the Maguire-Livsey Big House, in far south Gwinnett.

Derrick Wilson, who served on the board for more than two years before resigning last month, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the lack of progress on the so-called Promised Land project, combined with a lack information coming from county staff, made the situation untenable for him.

The board was created to advise county commissioners on park and recreation projects. Yet Wilson said he and other board members were not informed and were blindsided by the news that the county intended to use eminent domain to take 10 acres of the former Promised Land plantation from the Livseys, a Black family whose ancestor a century ago bought the house and some of the slave-worked land.

Wilson also accused Gwinnett Community Services Director Tina Fleming of obstructing work on the plantation house, which the county bought in 2017 and intends to turn into a museum.

“It became more a nuisance than me feeling like I’m assisting the community,” Wilson said. “Every time I go, it’s pulling teeth.”

A Gwinnett County spokeswoman said Fleming was unavailable to comment on Wilson’s allegations.

District 3 County Commissioner Jasper Watkins appointed Wilson to the board in January 2021, when the Promised Land was part of their district. Rezoning last year placed the area in District 2.

Wilson said he advocated for funding to restore the plantation house, bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and create park areas in the 4.5 acres around the house that the county owned.

Amid the backlash to the eminent domain proposal, a prominent historian whom the county once contracted to work on the museum told the recreation board and the AJC that Fleming wanted to “whitewash the story” of slavery on the plantation. Fleming has not attended a recreation board meeting since.

Little to no progress has been made on restoring the plantation house since the county bought it six years ago, Wilson said. County officials told the recreation board in August the house was being tested for lead and asbestos.

“How many times are they going to get the same people to look at the same property and give the same reports?” said Wilson, who is an insurance adjuster. “All roads lead to Tina, but also, we can’t ask any questions or get any answers, because Tina refuses to attend the meetings.”

Wilson’s statements in meetings grew incendiary enough that Watkins sent him letters expressing “profound concern and disappointment.” Watkins said Wilson accused Fleming and others of racism and directed “abusive and threatening behavior” at other board members. He asked Wilson to be “professional, courteous, and constructive” or consider resigning.

Wilson said he was merely seeking answers and accountability.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

“Commissioner Watkins’ intimidating emails and letters have created a hostile environment that hinders my ability to fulfill my duties effectively,” he said in his resignation letter. “It is clear that the current representation, particularly Commissioner Watkins’ tenure, has not served our community’s best interests.”

Watkins, who is running for re-election, declined to comment.

The recreation board’s chairman, Robert Daniels, recently relocated to Walton County and resigned the day before Wilson.