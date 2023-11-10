Gwinnett named metro county of the year for child death review work

The award recognized the work of the Gwinnett County Child Fatality Review Committee, led by the county district attorney’s office and victim witness program, according to the Gwinnett website.

The state panel honored the committee for its reports and collaboration with other agencies that review child deaths. The reports lead to preventative strategies, according to the county.

Every county has a child fatality review committee that meets within 30 days of a child’s death to make findings.