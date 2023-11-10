Gwinnett named metro county of the year for child death review work

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

News
By
16 minutes ago

The Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel recently named Gwinnett County the metro county of the year for data collection efforts to help provide child deaths.

The award recognized the work of the Gwinnett County Child Fatality Review Committee, led by the county district attorney’s office and victim witness program, according to the Gwinnett website.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The state panel honored the committee for its reports and collaboration with other agencies that review child deaths. The reports lead to preventative strategies, according to the county.

Every county has a child fatality review committee that meets within 30 days of a child’s death to make findings.

About the Author

Follow Alia Pharr on twitter

Alia Pharr covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board extends superintendent’s contract to 2026
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Worried Biden backers prepare for 2024 vote
46m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Worried Biden backers prepare for 2024 vote
46m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory
12h ago
Feds expand disaster declaration in S. Georgia after Hurricane Idalia
15h ago
Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office
19h ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
22h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top