A.M. ATL: A plea for grace

Morning, y’all! Can you eat ornamental kale you grew yourself? Research suggests you can, though it may not taste great. That’s giving too much credit to regular kale. I’m going to give it a try because our ornamental kale is loving this angry greenhouse weather.
Let’s get to it.
A TRAGEDY IN HALL COUNTY
Jason Hughes and his wife, Laura, both worked as math teachers at North Hall High School. Jason Hughes was struck by a truck and killed after a group of students "rolled" his front yard with toilet paper.
“A terrible tragedy.” That’s how Jason Hughes’ family described his death, and there’s really no other way to put it.
Hughes, a teacher at North Hall High School, was killed over the weekend during a student prank gone wrong. Five students are facing charges in his death, but Hall’s family wants prosecutors to drop them.
What happened:
Late Friday night, five students in two vehicles toilet-papered the front lawn of Hughes’ Gainesville house. Hughes came out of the house as they were leaving. In his pursuit, he tripped and fell into the road and was struck by one of the drivers. He died of his injuries.
What the students are facing:
Authorities charged the student driving the vehicle with first-degree vehicular homicide, a felony that could carry up to 15 years in prison. The other four were charged with misdemeanor counts.
What the family and community have said:
Hughes’ grieving family says no one is at fault. “Jason loved these students and they loved him too,” Hughes’ family said in a statement. “...ruining the lives of these students” would be “counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”
Hughes’ neighbor said the TP prank was common at the school, and Hughes even knew about it. The school and community are honoring Hughes, who they described as a man of faith beloved by his students.
The big conversation:
From a legal standpoint, the ordeal is nuanced and heart-rending. Ultimately, the local district attorney has the power to drop the charges, legal experts told the AJC. In fact, they say such cases show how critical that type of discretion is.
It's getting litigious between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and Rick Jackson.
It seems there’s never a boring day in Georgia politics recently. That’s probably not a good thing. Big plot moves in two ongoing stories:
Rick Jackson sues Burt Jones
Billionaire Republican gubernatorial hopeful Rick Jackson filed a defamation suit against rival Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, saying recent statements from Jones are “defamatory” and “knowingly false.”
The filing minces no words: “Rather than standing on his record, fighting like an honest man, and earning the trust and support of Georgians, Burt Jones is resorting to what he knows best: cheap and dirty politics.”
Jones’ campaign responded in kind, saying, “Rick Jackson’s thin skin is showing.”
Honest legal battle or a move to drum up campaign support? You decide.
Fani Willis can’t fight $17 million request
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office was slapped with a $17 million bill for legal fees from President Donald Trump and others involved in the dissolved 2020 election interference case.
Willis called out some questionable charges on the list and asked to temporarily be reassigned to the case to fight the demand for reimbursements.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued his decision on her request this week: “Nope.”
March looking scanty for Georgia gasoline. Georgia motorists may find March the worst month yet for buying sufficient supplies of gasoline, according to State Energy Office officials. To underscore the fact, the office was forced to dip into its reserve supply last Friday to relieve shortages in depressed areas of the state.
Oil shortages and problems at the pump? Must be conflict in the Middle East. Here, it was the U.S.’ support of Israel in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, which led to an embargo from oil-producing Arab countries and triggered a long-term national fuel crisis.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.