A.M. ATL: A plea for grace

Morning, y’all! Can you eat ornamental kale you grew yourself? Research suggests you can, though it may not taste great. That’s giving too much credit to regular kale. I’m going to give it a try because our ornamental kale is loving this angry greenhouse weather.

Let’s get to it.

A TRAGEDY IN HALL COUNTY

Jason Hughes and his wife, Laura, both worked as math teachers at North Hall High School. Jason Hughes was struck by a truck and killed after a group of students "rolled" his front yard with toilet paper.
“A terrible tragedy.” That’s how Jason Hughes’ family described his death, and there’s really no other way to put it.

Hughes, a teacher at North Hall High School, was killed over the weekend during a student prank gone wrong. Five students are facing charges in his death, but Hall’s family wants prosecutors to drop them.

What happened:

What the students are facing:

What the family and community have said:

The big conversation:

🔎 TODAY’S MUST-READ: Details from the case and commentary from legal experts

DEVELOPMENTS IN TWO TOP POLITICAL STORIES

It's getting litigious between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and Rick Jackson.
It seems there’s never a boring day in Georgia politics recently. That’s probably not a good thing. Big plot moves in two ongoing stories:

Rick Jackson sues Burt Jones

Honest legal battle or a move to drum up campaign support? You decide.

Fani Willis can’t fight $17 million request

🔎 READ MORE: Willis says she won’t stop fighting

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ Democrat Shawn Harris will face Republican Clayton Fuller in an April 7 runoff to succeed U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, setting up a matchup the White House and many state GOP leaders had hoped would emerge from a crowded Republican field.

📚 Literacy coaches in every elementary school: That’s part of a $60 million literacy plan in the Georgia House’s proposed $38.5 billion budget. However, the budget trims spending on Promise Scholarships.

🏛️ Federal buildings need $50B in repairs across the country, including many in Atlanta. The city has one of the largest footprints of workspace owned by the federal government outside of Washington, D.C.

🏍️ Motorsports and boating giant Yamaha Motor Co. will relocate its U.S. headquarters from California to beautiful Kennesaw.

MILLIONS OF PECHES, PECHES FOR ME

Companies pay millions and millions of dollars to get the kind of brand resilience Anthony Jenkins and his wife Cindy created with one delightful sign on Peches Fruit Stand.
Some of the best landmarks don’t set out to be landmarks. It happens by fate.

So it was with an iconic peach stand alongside U.S. 441 between the cities of Madison and Eatonton.

“PECHES,” it reads, and has for 30 years. The delightful misspelling, along with its whole aesthetic, has made Anthony and Cindy Jenkins’ fruit stand a popular stop.

🍑 READ MORE: The owners explain its origin and warn of copycats

NEWS BITES

Most kids don’t get enough sleep. Here’s why parents can miss the signs

Just a guess, but that probably means parents don’t get enough sleep, either.

Will ‘Sinners’ make Oscars history?

Black cast, Black director, Black legend; just Black excellence all around.

Fun things to do for St. Patrick’s Day that don’t involve green beer

Have you ever seen Irish dancing in person? Way more impressive than green beer.

Timothee — as if you could … Ballet has survived: Empires, wars, revolutions, technological shifts, and every ‘new entertainment trend' that followed. Over 400 years and counting.

- The Atlanta Ballet

Get ’em, Atlanta Ballet! Actor Timothee Chalamet dismissed opera and ballet as unpopular art forms in a recent interview, and you bet ballet and opera companies around the world had something to say.

Anyway, check out the Atlanta Ballet here. They’re doing Snow White at the end of the month.

ON THIS DATE

March 11, 1974

March looking scanty for Georgia gasoline. Georgia motorists may find March the worst month yet for buying sufficient supplies of gasoline, according to State Energy Office officials. To underscore the fact, the office was forced to dip into its reserve supply last Friday to relieve shortages in depressed areas of the state.

Oil shortages and problems at the pump? Must be conflict in the Middle East. Here, it was the U.S.’ support of Israel in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, which led to an embargo from oil-producing Arab countries and triggered a long-term national fuel crisis.

ONE MORE THING

Earlier this week, we talked about the greening of Savannah’s Forsyth Park fountain, which led me to fret about how they clean the mostly-iron-and-white-gloss behemoth.

The AJC’s Man on the Coast Adam Van Brimmer rang up Savannah’s city manager for answers.

“Standard pool chemicals. Drain. Pressure wash. Soap and water.”

Thanks, Adam! Now we know.

