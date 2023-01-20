ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County Commission spends $5.7 million on ambulance equipment

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a sole-source contract of $5.7 million with Stryker Sales Corp. for equipment that will go in the county’s ambulances.

The initial term of the contract costs almost $1.4 million and runs through the end of this year, but it can be renewed annually for a total of three years, according to county documents.

The equipment to be purchased includes power stretchers and systems to safely load and carry patients to and from ambulances, Fire Chief Russell Knick told commissioners. The contract also covers chairs to carry patients up and down stairs and automated mechanical chest compression equipment for patients in cardiac arrest.

ExploreGwinnett fire stations are collecting Christmas trees to recycle

“That device actually allows our staff to be able to continue high quality CPR even when you’re moving patients, frees up hands for IV use, push medications and things like that,” Knick said.

The contract also includes a service agreement and preventative maintenance for all the equipment, he said.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has 51 front-line and reserve medical vehicles, according to the sole-source approval forms. The department has 48 Stryker stair chairs in its transport and rescue units and 47 power stretchers. The sole-source contract allows the department to standardize the equipment that firefighters train on, according to purchasing staff.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New Georgia House Speaker: No Medicaid expansion to all poor for now
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers
38m ago
Draft plans released for controversial Okefenokee titanium mine
16h ago
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
17h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
16h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top