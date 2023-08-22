Gwinnett Chamber wins national Chamber of the Year award

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives recently named the Gwinnett Chamber the national “Chamber of the Year.”

“We are honored and humbled to have been named this year’s Chamber of the Year by our industry peers,” Nick Masino, president and CEO of the chamber of commerce and Partnership Gwinnett, said in a news release. “We also want to recognize the numerous members, investors, partners, and community leaders who contributed to this achievement and say thank you for working with us to champion business to national and global recognition.”

Leadership, organizational strength and impact in education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life were among the reasons cited for the award, according to the news release. The chamber’s leadership team attended the awards ceremony during the national association’s conference in Salt Lake City.

“Local chambers of commerce play a key role in keeping Georgia the No. 1 state for business,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in the news release. “We appreciate what the Gwinnett Chamber does to bring more jobs and opportunity to the state and congratulate them on being named ACCE’s Chamber of the Year.”