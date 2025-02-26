error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Deadly force at 100 mph: Georgia troopers' heavy use of PIT maneuvers takes its toll

The "Precision Immobilization Technique" is a maneuver used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to spin off to the side of the road in a controlled pattern. Georgia State Patrol troopers used the PIT maneuver in more than 2,000 chases from 2019 through 2023 and routinely utilized the maneuver during chases that exceeded the speed limit, sometimes in excess of 100 mph. This reliance on PIT maneuvers has contributed to Georgia having the highest death rate in police pursuits of any state in the country in recent years, according to an AJC analysis of federal crash data, U.S. Census population estimates and GSP pursuit data. Credit: Georgia State Police, East Point Police, Richardson Family

9:19
AJC |Feb 26, 2025
Placeholder Image

Credit: GSP

Georgia State Patrol tactic meant to end chases leads to death at high speeds
Placeholder Image
Six takeaways from the AJC’s Georgia State Patrol pursuit investigation
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia State Patrol/AJC

Chases Unchecked Part 1: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians

Placeholder Image
1:29

Black entrepreneurs sound the alarm on DEI cuts. Who really pays the price?

As DEI policies disappear from major brands, Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and communities are feeling the impact, especially in Atlanta.

Placeholder Image
2:50

Over 10,000 chemicals are allowed in American food. Here's why

Credits: AP|Getty|Adobe|U.S. Senate|FDA|National Archives Sources: STAT News|Politico|NPR|CSPI|CHLPI|Springer Nature|Nature Comm.|NYU|EWG|The New York Times

Placeholder Image
1:32

Georgia Republican says Trump "moving a little too fast" on spending cuts

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Georgia) responds to backlash over the town hall he hosted in Roswell. (Credit: PBS NewsHour | C-SPAN | The White House)

Placeholder Image
2:17

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME

Placeholder Image
1:59

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

NASCAR recruiters turn to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / IG

Placeholder Image
1:29

Placeholder Image
0:08

Surveillance video shows moment Atlanta crosswalk accident claimed man's life

Video captures a Peachtree Street crosswalk where a 67-year-old man was fatally hit. Locals are calling for reforms to protect pedestrians.

Placeholder Image
2:50

