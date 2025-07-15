Eva Marcille on revisiting 'America’s Next Top Model' in new Netflix docuseries

Two things can be true about “America’s Next Top Model,” according to Eva Marcille: It launched her career, and it deserves scrutiny. Since the release of Netflix’s docuseries “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,” Marcille says the allegations have renewed conversations about consent, exploitation and treatment of young models on reality TV. Although she wasn’t asked to participate in the documentary, Marcille called revisiting “America’s Next Top Model” an “eye-opener,” especially after learning more about fellow model Shandi Sullivan’s experience. In an interview with the AJC’s DeAsia Paige, the Atlanta-based actress and Season 3 winner reflected on the show's controversial past and shared the most important advice given by her mentor Tyra Banks. You can watch Marcille now in Lifetime's latest movie “Pushed Off a Plane and Survived." Credits: AJC | "Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model"/Netflix | "America’s Next Top Model"/UPN | Miguel Martinez/AJC | Getty Images

2:08