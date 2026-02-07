Politics Jones campaign goes on offense against Jackson in Georgia governor race The complaint underscores how quickly the billionaire’s candidacy has transformed a race already headed toward record spending. Healthcare business owner Rick Jackson speaks to supporters in his campaign kickoff speech for Georgia governor at Jackson Healthcare in Alpharetta on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ allies are moving swiftly to confront the newest threat in Georgia’s Republican race for governor, a recognition that billionaire health care entrepreneur Rick Jackson has already reshaped the contest. Valdosta forester Allen Kennedy, a Jones ally and GOP activist, filed an ethics complaint Friday alleging Jackson’s campaign violated state law by spending money and producing ads before formally registering a campaign committee and filing required paperwork with the state.

The filing, submitted to the Georgia Ethics Commission, also urges investigators to examine whether Jackson’s campaign coordinated with the mysterious group Georgians for Integrity, which has spent nearly $14 million on attack ads targeting Jones — a suggestion the Jackson campaign has denied. Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Burt Jones addresses the House Chamber during a joint session for the Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Nels S.D. Peterson’s first State of the Judiciary address to the Georgia General Assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Jackson’s camp dismissed the complaint outright. “The complaint is as laughable as Burt’s work ethic,” said spokesman Lance Trover.

“Rick Jackson broke campaign finance laws before he even became a candidate,” Jones spokeswoman Kayla Lott fired back. “All the money in the world can’t buy you a campaign team that knows what they’re doing.”