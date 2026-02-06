Politics House Republicans unveil legislation aimed at support for working families Speaker Jon Burns announced the package of bills, which are all sponsored by GOP women. State Rep. Leesa Hagan, R-Lyons, speaks on legislation regarding domestic violence during a news conference at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Continuing this year’s theme of trying to make life more affordable for Georgians, House Republican leadership announced a package of bills aimed at addressing working families. The bills, all sponsored by Republican women, are likely to move forward in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

“Every family deserves a chance to thrive, but for many working parents across our state, the cost of child care is forcing them to make difficult decisions between remaining in the workforce and staying home,” House Speaker Jon Burns said Wednesday. RELATED ‘Affordability’ is the political buzzword of 2026 Some of the measures would increase paid parental leave for state employees up to nine weeks, allow women to get birth control from pharmacists and create a registry of repeat domestic violence offenders. The legislation is also aimed at helping working parents through some social services. Paid leave In 2024, state lawmakers doubled the amount of time new parents who are state employees can take for paid parental leave from three to six weeks. Two years later, Republican state Rep. Sandy Donatucci of Buford is proposing expanding the amount by three more weeks.

Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, workers may take up to 12 weeks off, but that time is unpaid. House Bill 1118 would cover more paid time off for state workers.

It also inches closer toward other states, including Massachusetts, New York and Washington, that permit workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave. Birth control access House Bill 1351, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Beth Camp of Concord, would give pharmacists the authority to prescribe birth control. Currently, those seeking birth control can only get a prescription after a doctor’s visit. That can be difficult for working mothers who might need to take off work and make a copayment just to get access to the medication. If passed, patients on the state health plan or Medicaid would be required to receive 90-day supplies of contraceptives the first time they fill the prescription. Subsequent fills require a 12-month supply. Camp said the change takes into consideration that transportation can be difficult for lower-income women, and it would no longer require monthly visits to the pharmacy. State Rep. Beth Camp, R-Concord, is the sponsor of House Bill 1351, which would give pharmacists the authority to prescribe birth control. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Domestic violence registry Another proposal would make Georgia the second state in the nation to create a domestic violence registry for repeat offenders. Tennessee enacted the first list last month. The registry would be managed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and include an offender’s name, date of birth, current photo and the date and county where the convictions occurred.