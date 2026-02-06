East Jackson hires coach that led prior program to best season since 1992

East Jackson has named Ashley Henderson as its football coach.
Henderson won three state titles in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association but is more recently known for turning around Jasper County’s program, which went 10-2 in 2025, the school’s first 10-win season since 1992.
Jasper County was 0-10 the season before hiring Henderson. His record there was 27-19.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
