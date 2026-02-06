East Jackson hires coach that led prior program to best season since 1992

Ashley Henderson was approved as East Jackson's football coach on Feb. 5, 2026. He led Jasper County to a 10-2 finish in 2026, the program's first 10-win season since 1992. (Courtesy of East Jackson)

Ashley Henderson turned around Jasper County program and won 3 state titles at GIAA Valwood.

Henderson won three state titles in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association but is more recently known for turning around Jasper County’s program, which went 10-2 in 2025, the school’s first 10-win season since 1992.

East Jackson has named Ashley Henderson as its football coach.

Jasper County was 0-10 the season before hiring Henderson. His record there was 27-19.

Henderson was 66-12 at Valwood (2012-17) and 19-22 at Thomas County Central (2018-21). He is a former Georgia Tech and Valdosta offensive lineman.

East Jackson has not won a playoff game since 2009, its second full varsity season. The program was 27-45 in seven seasons under Cameron Pettus.

East Jackson is a Class 3A school in Jackson County. The school board approved the hire Thursday evening.