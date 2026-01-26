AJC Varsity Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald, Ernest Jones lead Georgia contingent in Super Bowl 10 former high school football players from the state are on active rosters or practice squads for Seahawks and Patriots. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones (right) celebrates after the NFC championship game victory over the Rams on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. Jones starred in high school at Ware County. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald and leading tackler Ernest Jones are the most prominent former Georgia high school football players whose teams made the Super Bowl with victories Sunday. Other Georgia players on Super Bowl rosters are linebacker Jared Ivey (North Gwinnett) of the Seahawks and quarterback Joshua Dobbs (Alpharetta), running back Antonio Gibson (Eagle’s Landing), linebacker Bradyn Swinson (Chapel Hill) and long snapper Julian Ashby (Parkview) of the Patriots. Gibson and Ivey were inactive in the conference championship games.

RELATED Boys basketball rankings: Atlanta team earns program’s 1st AJC No. 1 ranking Four other Georgia players are on practice squads. They are linebacker Otis Reese (Lee County) of the Patriots and defensive tackle Bubba Thomas (Riverdale), linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (Crisp County) and wide receiver Ricky White III (Marietta and Wheeler) of the Seahawks. Practice squad players may be activated. Macdonald, a 2006 Centennial graduate, is the fifth head coach from Georgia to lead a team to a Super Bowl. The others are Sean McVay (Marist), Dan Reeves (Americus), Sam Wyche (North Fulton) and Ken Whisenhunt (Richmond Academy). McVay is the only Georgia coach to win a Super Bowl, doing so with the Rams in the 2021 season. In high school, Macdonald probably was a better baseball player. His senior football season ended with a major knee injury, and he played neither sport in college. He began coaching at Cedar Shoals High in Athens while a University of Georgia student and was a UGA graduate assistant under coach Mark Richt.

Jones, the Seahawks’ middle linebacker, is having a breakout season, as he made second-team All-Pro. The former Ware County star had 126 tackles and five interceptions this regular season.