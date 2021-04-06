X

Georgia man among 3 killed when traffic slows for construction

News | 15 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Three people have died in a crash as traffic was slowing on Interstate 65 in southern Kentucky to merge for road construction, police said.

A box truck operated by Donald Kabwenge, 36, of Georgia didn’t see a Nissan Altima slowed in the roadway Monday night to merge for construction at the 26-mile marker, according to a preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police. The truck struck the Nissan and then both vehicles hit a tractor-trailer that was also slowed in traffic, police said.

Kabwenge and two Kentucky women in the Nissan Altima were killed. The women were identified as Alyussa Aldrete, 22, and Alexis Coker, 21, both of Auburn. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

An investigation into the crash is continuing, police said.

