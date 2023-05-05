Flu killing dogs in Fulton shelter; officials plea for adoptions

Canine flu is going around the Fulton County animal shelter, and operator LifeLine is calling urgently for adoptions to clear out the space.
A few — “less than five” — have died from the illness, but a majority of dogs in the main shelter are showing symptoms, according to LifeLine spokespeople.
LifeLine oversees the shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties, and all facilities are packed. Last week the group put out a call for adoption or fostering of 300 animals, but the situation has gotten worse since then.
Now, if the Fulton shelters in particular don’t send at least 64 dogs to new homes immediately, they may have to euthanize some. That would be heartbreaking for caretakers, said Heather Friedman, LifeLine chief marketing officer.
That’s how many it will take to empty the organization’s Midtown Atlanta overflow shelter so it can be cleaned for new arrivals, according to Lifeline spokeswoman Tiki Artist.
LifeLine will hold an open house at all shelters on Sunday, and the fee for dogs will be covered, Friedman said.
“We really hope the community shows up for that,” she said.
Adopting a dog normally costs $85, which includes spaying/neutering, microchipping and vaccination. But an anonymous donor is sponsoring 200 adoptions, and County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw is sponsoring more in DeKalb County.
“I think we’ll have plenty to cover everyone who comes in this weekend,” Friedman said.
As of Wednesday the DeKalb shelter had 548 dogs, including 31 new ones from an animal cruelty case. On Thursday, Fulton County held 366 dogs at the main shelter and 64 at Midtown.
Altogether, new homes need to be found, through fostering or adoption, for 150 dogs in DeKalb County and more than 90 in Fulton County, according to LifeLine.
LifeLine announced Wednesday it might have to start euthanizing dogs Friday if not enough were adopted or fostered. Clearing out the Midtown shelter so it can be cleaned for new intakes is “critical to the success of managing the spread of this disease,” Artist said.
“The shelter cannot save these lives without homes,” Friedman said.
To adopt or foster animals go to www.fultonanimalservices.com, www.dekalbanimalservices.com or www.lifelineanimal.org, or go to any of the following locations:
• Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta
• LifeLine Animal Project Midtown, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta
• Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta
• DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution