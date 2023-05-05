Flu killing dogs in Fulton shelter; officials plea for adoptions

LifeLine will hold an open house at all shelters on Sunday, and the fee for dogs will be covered, Friedman said.

“We really hope the community shows up for that,” she said.

Adopting a dog normally costs $85, which includes spaying/neutering, microchipping and vaccination. But an anonymous donor is sponsoring 200 adoptions, and County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw is sponsoring more in DeKalb County.

“I think we’ll have plenty to cover everyone who comes in this weekend,” Friedman said.

As of Wednesday the DeKalb shelter had 548 dogs, including 31 new ones from an animal cruelty case. On Thursday, Fulton County held 366 dogs at the main shelter and 64 at Midtown.

Altogether, new homes need to be found, through fostering or adoption, for 150 dogs in DeKalb County and more than 90 in Fulton County, according to LifeLine.

LifeLine announced Wednesday it might have to start euthanizing dogs Friday if not enough were adopted or fostered. Clearing out the Midtown shelter so it can be cleaned for new intakes is “critical to the success of managing the spread of this disease,” Artist said.

“The shelter cannot save these lives without homes,” Friedman said.

To adopt or foster animals go to www.fultonanimalservices.com, www.dekalbanimalservices.com or www.lifelineanimal.org, or go to any of the following locations:

• Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta

• LifeLine Animal Project Midtown, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

• Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta

• DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee