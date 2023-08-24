BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Trump booked at Fulton County Jail and released

Donald Trump released from Fulton County jail

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Former President Donald Trump has been released from the Fulton County jail, shortly after being booked.

Trump was released just before 8 p.m. on a $200,000 bond that his former attorneys and the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis agreed on last week. He gave a thumbs-up to supporters as he left.

His booking appeared on the Fulton County Jail website minutes before he arrived at the jail.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

He is being charged with violation of the State’s RICO act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, filing false documents, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, two counts each of false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

While still president, Trump had a handful of phone calls with Georgia officials in late 2020 and early 2021, pressing them to find ways to reverse Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia and hand him the state’s 16 electoral votes. He was also allegedly involved in discussions about appointing a slate of fake GOP electors in swing states and pushed numerous false conspiracy theories.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Fulton judge sets October trial date for Trump defendant
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump director faces federal charges in Maryland too
3h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
3h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Trump’s surrender time could affect Atlanta’s evening commute
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Mug shot of Donald Trump released
15m ago
Former President Donald Trump leaves Atlanta after surrender
29m ago
Surrenders and bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe
Featured

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Mug shot of Donald Trump released
15m ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
8h ago
Who is Trump’s new Atlanta lawyer, Steve Sadow?
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top