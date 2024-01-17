WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Less wind but temps stuck near freezing

After Wednesday’s bitterly cold morning, expect plenty of sun but little warmth. Nitz forecasts a high temperature of about 38, and the wind should die down throughout the day. The National Weather Service announced an overnight wind chill advisory that should end at 10 a.m. The metro area will only get about five hours of temperatures above freezing all of Wednesday.

The warming center is OPEN and will remain open through Thursday, Jan 18 at the Central Park Rec Center (400 Merritts Ave NE). Transportation will be provided from the Gateway Center (275 Pryor St SW) beginning at 8PM, with return transportation upon deactivation. pic.twitter.com/BCq5kB9jpW — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) January 16, 2024

The City of Atlanta government announced that warming centers opened Tuesday would remain open through Thursday. After first announcing they would delay opening by two hours, Clayton County Public Schools announced Wednesday would be a virtual learning day. Students and teachers were asked not to report to school buildings, and all athletic events and after-school programs in the district were canceled.

Aside from Clayton, most schools and local governments that announced closures Tuesday said they would reopen for business as usual Wednesday after the metro area avoided any serious precipitation. Even the University of North Georgia, which did see snow, announced that campuses would be open Wednesday.

❄️All campuses will be open and operating normally on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024. Find more details and information on the UNG emergency page. pic.twitter.com/RByZoj2HEP — University of North Georgia (@uofnorthgeorgia) January 17, 2024

