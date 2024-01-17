WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Less wind but temps stuck near freezing

Crime & Public Safety

Near-freezing temperatures are here to stay Wednesday, but the dangerous winds that accompanied this blast of arctic air are expected to lessen as the day wears on.

Overnight lows will drop into the teens in metro Atlanta, bottoming out around 16 degrees in town, according to Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz. Windchill at dawn will barely feel above zero degrees. The average low temperatures this time of year tend to be around 35.

After Wednesday’s bitterly cold morning, expect plenty of sun but little warmth. Nitz forecasts a high temperature of about 38, and the wind should die down throughout the day. The National Weather Service announced an overnight wind chill advisory that should end at 10 a.m. The metro area will only get about five hours of temperatures above freezing all of Wednesday.

The City of Atlanta government announced that warming centers opened Tuesday would remain open through Thursday. After first announcing they would delay opening by two hours, Clayton County Public Schools announced Wednesday would be a virtual learning day. Students and teachers were asked not to report to school buildings, and all athletic events and after-school programs in the district were canceled.

Aside from Clayton, most schools and local governments that announced closures Tuesday said they would reopen for business as usual Wednesday after the metro area avoided any serious precipitation. Even the University of North Georgia, which did see snow, announced that campuses would be open Wednesday.

