Georgia-based hypersonic plane startup Hermeus moves HQ to California

Hermeus on Thursday, March 28, 2024 unveiled its Quarterhorse Mk1 aircraft at its facilities in Doraville, Georgia. The company announced Tuesday it will move its headquarters to California and shift its Georgia focus to production. (Courtesy of Hermeus)

Atlanta will remain the defense aviation startup’s ‘production home’ as it scales up production.

Atlanta will remain the defense aviation startup’s ‘production home’ as it scales up production.

The focus of the defense aviation company’s Atlanta facility will shift to production, and the news involves no layoffs of its 175-person Georgia workforce, spokesperson Kate Gamble told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hermeus , a metro Atlanta hypersonic aircraft startup founded by a Georgia Tech graduate, is moving its headquarters to El Segundo, California.

Hermeus announced the switch Tuesday in conjunction with $350 million in Series C financing that brings its total valuation to $1 billion. The influx will allow Hermeus to scale up to production of a fleet of three aircraft, the company said.

“Atlanta is where we proved the concept, and it remains our production home,” according to Gamble. “As we scale from a single aircraft to a fleet, Atlanta will transition over the coming months as our hub for product manufacturing.”

Among Hermeus’ new investors are Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises’ venture fund and the Georgia Tech Foundation. Cox also owns the AJC.

“This new funding lets us build multiple aircraft at the same time and scale our manufacturing capabilities, adding more hardware richness and robustness to our program,” AJ Piplica, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.