TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle crash closes Ga. 166 West

An overturned vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes of Ga. 166 in East Point early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. just before Stanton Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is expected to be cleared by 7 a.m., though some lanes could reopen before then.

Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News reported the vehicle hit a power pole before overturning. Police have not released any details about what caused the crash or the status of those involved.

Traffic is being diverted onto Ga. 29 just before the crash, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Motorists can take Ga. 29 North to Campbellton Road westbound to get around the crash and regain access to Ga. 166 or just take the Downtown Connector North to I-20 West.

