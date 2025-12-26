Georgia News Driving for New Year’s? These are metro Atlanta’s busiest routes, hours The worst traffic is expected Monday and Tuesday as travelers settle in for the holiday. Expect lighter traffic around the New Year's holiday compared with the days before Christmas. The busiest days will be Monday and Tuesday. (Ben Hendren / AJC 2024)

By Caroline Silva Updated 1 hour ago link copied

We’re past the Christmas traffic rush. Now, motorists only have to beat a couple of congested days before the start of 2026. The good news: officials anticipate the lead up to New Year’s Day won’t be as bumper-to-bumper as what some drivers endured during Christmas travel.

Traffic to and from downtown Atlanta should be less severe in the final hours of New Year’s Eve after the city ditched the traditional Peach Drop in favor of fireworks and a drone show that officials said will be visible across a wider swath of the city. Still, some traffic is expected on the days leading up to the holiday. With sufficient preparation, you may be able to avoid congestion in metro Atlanta and around the rest of the state. RELATED Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop replaced by fireworks, drone display The heaviest traffic around the new year is expected from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation said. The agency’s projections are based on last year’s data. Light traffic is anticipated on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and continuing through Jan. 4.

More than 3 million Georgia travelers are hitting the road to celebrate the end-of-year holidays, the AAA auto club previously said. Among those Georgia travelers, 3.4 million will pack their vehicles and arrive by car. That’s a slight increase of nearly 2% from last year, according to AAA.

Across the state, GDOT expects the areas with the worst traffic to be I-75 between Atlanta and Stockbridge; I-16 near Savannah; and I-475, I-75 and I-16 near Macon. Moderate congestion is expected on I-24 and I-75 near Chattanooga; I-75 near Valdosta; I-85 in northeast Georgia near South Carolina; and I-95 in southeast Georgia near Florida. Light traffic is anticipated on I-85, I-185 and I-20 in west Georgia near Alabama; and I-20 in east Georgia near Augusta. RELATED 3 ‘rich’ desserts for a prosperous new year Other areas around Atlanta could see some backups as locals and visitors head to events to ring in 2026. But Underground Atlanta might seem emptier this year. Instead of the downtown site packing in partygoers to watch the Peach Drop, Atlanta’s version of New York City’s Times Square ball drop, officials are planning a citywide fireworks and drone display. At 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, a 12-minute synchronized “Digital Drone Peach in the Sky” show will be followed by synchronized fireworks across multiple sites. “We are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta. All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop or watch from your backyard.”