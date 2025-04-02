Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-75 North lanes in Bartow County
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-75 North lanes in Bartow County

A crash has closed all lanes of I-75 North in Bartow County on Wednesday morning.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

11 minutes ago

A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of I-75 in Bartow County on Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported just before 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened just past Allatoona Gateway, or exit 278.

Traffic is backed up for at least six miles and is being diverted at that exit.

Commuters should avoid that stretch of interstate and use U.S. 41 as an alternate for both north and southbound travel, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. The interstate’s southbound lanes are also backed up.

Officials have not released details about the crash.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
