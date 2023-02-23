Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank

“We will consider all evidence uncovered during our investigation ... including sharing information with other law enforcement agencies,” police said.

Jacobean Brown, Justus Smith and Yeshua Mathis, all 18, were arrested in connection with the death of 15-year-old Madison Gesswein, who was found in her bed with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Gesswein was a student at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Greens at Braelinn complex on Peachtree Station Circle after her mother found the teen unresponsive and called 911, police Assistant Chief Matt Myers said during a news conference Wednesday.

A 911 call of the incident revealed how Gesswein’s mother woke up for work and saw a light on inside her daughter’s locked room. After entering, she told the dispatcher that the window was open and the blinds were “a mess.” She said her child was unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

“There’s a lot of blood,” she said. She then performed CPR until authorities arrived, while the dispatcher counted the beats.

Myers said the official cause of death will be determined by the county medical examiner, but an entry to Gesswein’s head appears consistent with a gunshot wound.

The teenager had known the suspects for some time and the shooting was related to matters between them, police said.

“They knew whose apartment they were at,” Myers said, adding that police were investigating how the suspects got inside.

All three suspects were booked into the Fayette County Jail and are each facing a murder charge. The fatal shooting was the first in Peachtree City this year, police said.

Just 11 days earlier, Bryan Brown was found dead inside a vehicle at a Wells Fargo near College Park, according to South Fulton police. Officers responded around 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 10 to the bank on Old Bill Cook Road and found Brown shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

He was a photographer who lived with his husband and had a studio in Atlanta. He was working on opening a second studio in Blakely when he was found dead.

No suspects have been publicly identified and South Fulton police did not comment on a possible connection between the two homicides.

“The investigation into Bryan Brown’s death is ongoing,” police said.