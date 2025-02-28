Savannah Chrisley seeks Trump pardon for parents Julie and Todd Chrisley

She did not confirm whether she met with President Donald Trump, but has been a supporter of the president for years and spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last year. She discussed her quest for a pardon during a recent podcast episode.

“I want to see my parents come home,” she said on “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.”

Earlier this month, an attorney for Todd and Julie Chrisley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the reality TV couple would seek a pardon. Jay Surgent, part of the couple’s defense team, did not say when the petition would be filed.

“The pardon petition would not only be based on the fact that they’re targeted or they were given what we believe are unreasonable sentences,” Surgent said. “It’s more complicated than that.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, after an Atlanta jury found them guilty of federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. The jury found they had defrauded Atlanta-area banks of $36 million and hidden millions of dollars in income from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” to avoid paying taxes. Todd Chrisley, 56, is in a Florida prison; Julie Chrisley, 52, is in a Kentucky prison.

An appeals court upheld the couple’s conviction in June, but ruled Julie Chrisley had to be resentenced after they ruled it wasn’t clear that she was involved in the conspiracy when it began in 2006, only the bank fraud scheme from 2007 to 2012.

She was resentenced seven years in prison plus five years of supervised released after publicly apologizing for the first time in court. The judge reduced the amount of restitution that Julie Chrisley has to pay from $17.2 million to $4.7 million.

“I cannot ever repay my children for what they’ve had to go through, and for that I’m sorry,” she said in court as two of her children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, watched. “I apologize for my actions and what led me to where I am today.”

Last week, federal prosecutors asked the appeals court currently handling Julie Chrisley’s appeal to send the case back to the district court in order to correct it after the court inadvertently added two years of supervised release to it.