Savannah Chrisley seeks Trump pardon for parents Julie and Todd Chrisley

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

1 hour ago

Savannah Chrisley, the eldest daughter of Julie and Todd Chrisley, stopped by The White House this week in her continual attempt to get a pardon for her parents, who are currently serving sentences in federal prisons.

In an Instagram post, Savannah talked about her time at Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland this week, as well as her visit to The White House where she had lunch in the West Wing.

“We will not be silenced,” Savannah wrote in her post.

She did not confirm whether she met with President Donald Trump, but has been a supporter of the president for years and spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last year. She discussed her quest for a pardon during a recent podcast episode.

“I want to see my parents come home,” she said on “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.”

Earlier this month, an attorney for Todd and Julie Chrisley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the reality TV couple would seek a pardon. Jay Surgent, part of the couple’s defense team, did not say when the petition would be filed.

“The pardon petition would not only be based on the fact that they’re targeted or they were given what we believe are unreasonable sentences,” Surgent said. “It’s more complicated than that.”

"Chrisley Knows Best" cast members (from left) Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2014 Upfront at the Javits Center on May 15, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, after an Atlanta jury found them guilty of federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges. The jury found they had defrauded Atlanta-area banks of $36 million and hidden millions of dollars in income from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” to avoid paying taxes. Todd Chrisley, 56, is in a Florida prison; Julie Chrisley, 52, is in a Kentucky prison.

An appeals court upheld the couple’s conviction in June, but ruled Julie Chrisley had to be resentenced after they ruled it wasn’t clear that she was involved in the conspiracy when it began in 2006, only the bank fraud scheme from 2007 to 2012.

She was resentenced seven years in prison plus five years of supervised released after publicly apologizing for the first time in court. The judge reduced the amount of restitution that Julie Chrisley has to pay from $17.2 million to $4.7 million.

“I cannot ever repay my children for what they’ve had to go through, and for that I’m sorry,” she said in court as two of her children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, watched. “I apologize for my actions and what led me to where I am today.”

Last week, federal prosecutors asked the appeals court currently handling Julie Chrisley’s appeal to send the case back to the district court in order to correct it after the court inadvertently added two years of supervised release to it.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

