RICO trial against Atlanta training center protester starts today

Less than six months after the indictment was released, the first trial against protesters of Atlanta’s public safety training center gets underway Wednesday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be in the courtroom.

Ayla King, who is from Massachusetts, is facing one count of violating the state’s RICO Act, after allegedly trespassing into the DeKalb County forest on March 5, 2023, by joining “an organized mob of individuals designed to overwhelm the police force in an attempt to occupy the DeKalb forest and cause property damage,” according to the indictment. King is the first defendant out of the 61 named in the indictment going to trial after filing a speedy trial demand.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case and brought the indictment in Fulton County. The 61 defendants are charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, while some also face additional charges of domestic terrorism, arson and money laundering. Most are not from Georgia.