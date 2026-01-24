Live Updates

Live updates: Ice storm moves toward metro Atlanta as region braces for impact

Ice storm warning now in effect across North Georgia. Officials warn of prolonged power outages and dangerous driving conditions.
A menacing storm is bearing down on North Georgia.

In metro Atlanta, an ice storm warning went into effect at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s expected to last until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The peak of the storm is anticipated overnight into Sunday morning as temperatures crash into the 20s and low 30s, forecasters said. Officials have warned of its arrival for several days as they prepare for the worst: extended power outages amid extreme cold.

The ice storm warning impacts all of North Georgia and stretches southward to Polk County, southeast through Fulton and Henry counties and east to Richmond County along the South Carolina border. Those locations could get at least a quarter-inch of ice, with some localized areas getting up to an inch, the Weather Service warns.

Dozens of reporters and photographers from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are stationed throughout metro Atlanta and the region. Follow AJC updates here.

