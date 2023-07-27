Gruesome Piedmont Park stabbing was 2 years ago this week

A bench in Piedmont Park bakes under the sun, its once warm brown finish fading. It was installed a year ago to memorialize Katie Janness and her dog Bowie, found stabbed to death in the park on July 28, 2021.

In the days after the Midtown Atlanta slayings, the park entrance where the bodies were found was adorned with flowers and dog treats. Mourners gathered at somber vigils while residents feared a killer was on the loose. The FBI joined the Atlanta Police Department in investigating and months after the brutal crime, authorities said an arrest could be nigh.

It’s been two years, and still no suspects have been identified nor arrests made. On a balmy afternoon this week, joggers and park visitors said they didn’t recognize the names on the plaque.

What happened? Katie Janness’ body was discovered just after 1 a.m. about 100 yards inside the Piedmont Park entrance at Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street by Emma Clark, her girlfriend of about seven years. Clark tracked Janness’ phone when she never returned home from her evening walk with Bowie.

Janness had been stabbed more than 50 times and the dog’s body was discovered about 100 feet away, police said.

“It is my opinion that Katherine Janness died due to sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs,” Dr. Karen Sullivan wrote in an autopsy report released soon after the incident. “The manner of Ms. Janness’ death is classified as a homicide.”

The killing was one of 160 homicide cases Atlanta police investigated in 2021, but Janness was the first person killed in the park since 2009, authorities said. The incident stood out in other ways — most homicides involve firearms and many, police say, stem from disputes between people who know each other that escalate to violence.

Who was Katie Janness? She was warmhearted, clever, peaceful and dependable. Long-time friend Kristy Stupka previously described her as hilarious, with a spirit for people and creativity.

A Michigan native, Janness had played in a rock band in Detroit and wrote songs. She moved to Atlanta with a friend in search of something new.

Through her years in Midtown, Janness became a familiar face. She often strode through Piedmont Park while listening to podcasts, and evening walks with Bowie were nothing out of the ordinary. She had been working as a bartender at Campagnolo, an Italian restaurant and bar on Piedmont Avenue, and also at Whole World Improv Theatre on Spring Street. The restaurant honors her through a Bourbon and Gin cocktail named “The Katie.”

Where does the case stand? About six months into the investigation, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said during a news conference that the department was “getting close” to closing the case. Six months later, authorities backtracked and said that no suspects had been identified. The FBI joined the investigation not long after Janness’ killing.

One year after the incident, Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said officials had obtained multiple search warrants for areas around the Midtown park to obtain surveillance footage and try to identify people who were near the scene when the killing occurred.

On Wednesday, police said that “the investigation remains highly active and ongoing at this time,” and that they are still receiving assistance from federal partners.

Longing for answers, justice: While Clark and her family said they continue to mourn the senseless killing of Janness and Bowie, they still hold out hope that a suspect will be identified and caught.

“Katie was a beautiful talented soul that had so much to give to the world and always was a champion of those less fortunate,” Clark’s father, Joe Clark, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “We are still in hope of justice being served to the person/persons responsible and pray that the Atlanta Police Department and the FBI find this monster before they repeat the heinous acts done to our sweet Katie and her precious dog Bowie.”