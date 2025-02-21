Fundraiser created for mother of 3 young children killed in SW Atlanta fire

The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Country Oaks apartment complex in Atlanta’s Fairburn Mays neighborhood. An Atlanta fire spokesman said the children and their father were helped out of the unit by a neighbor before firefighters arrived.

Explore 3 young children killed in SW Atlanta apartment fire identified

They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the children were pronounced dead, the fire spokesman said. The neighbor refused medical transport. Officials have not provided an update on the father’s condition, and he has not been publicly identified.

The Country Oaks property is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

This was the second fire to happen at the complex within the past year. In July, 12 units were damaged when a building went up in flames. No one was injured.

The organizers of the fundraiser for White have not responded to requests for comment from the AJC.