Fundraiser created for mother of 3 young children killed in SW Atlanta fire

A fundraiser created for the mother of three children killed in an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta this week has nearly reached its goal in one day.
A GoFundMe page identified Jahda White, 26, as the mother of 4-year-old Jhacari, 1-year-old Xyla and 9-month-old Xhalia, all of whom died of smoke inhalation Wednesday. The fundraiser, which was verified by GoFundMe, was arranged Thursday afternoon by anonymous benefactors under the title Patient Access.
The effort has raised $26,000 toward its $30,000 goal in less than 24 hours.
The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Country Oaks apartment complex in Atlanta’s Fairburn Mays neighborhood. An Atlanta fire spokesman said the children and their father were helped out of the unit by a neighbor before firefighters arrived.
They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the children were pronounced dead, the fire spokesman said. The neighbor refused medical transport. Officials have not provided an update on the father’s condition, and he has not been publicly identified.
The Country Oaks property is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.
This was the second fire to happen at the complex within the past year. In July, 12 units were damaged when a building went up in flames. No one was injured.
The organizers of the fundraiser for White have not responded to requests for comment from the AJC.
About the Author
Keep Reading
89-year-old wandered away and died after Marietta senior care home failed to check on her
New report says assisted living facility with previous staffing citation didn't notify police for nearly two hours after she went missing.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray
This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce
A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.
In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta
Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.
What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday
A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.