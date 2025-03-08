Former YSL defendant arrested, accused of violating his probation

According to arrest warrants, Atlanta police stopped a vehicle on Old Hapeville Road, near Cleveland Avenue. An officer approached the vehicle and allegedly observed marijuana flakes scattered on the center console and floorboard.

The officer asked Farley, who was riding in the passenger seat, and the driver, Jaborious Grier, if there were any firearms or illegal substances inside the vehicle. Both said there were none, according to the warrant.

Police then called for a K-9 unit to join the search. According to the warrants, the police dog alerted to the presence of narcotics on the driver’s side, which triggered a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Officers allegedly found a Glock firearm inside the glove compartment and oxycodone pills next to the passenger door. Officers questioned the men about the firearm, but neither claimed ownership, according to the warrants.

A background check by police revealed that Farley was on probation after he entered an Alford plea in December to a single count of conspiring to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Farley, who was indicted alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug and 26 other defendants, originally faced murder and other charges in Fulton County’s sprawling YSL gang and racketeering case. An Alford plea allows defendants not to admit guilt but instead acknowledge it’s in their best interest to enter a plea.

Prosecutors argued for more than a year that YSL was a violent gang responsible for a series of robberies, shootings and the deaths of three rival gang members.

Farley, who runs a clothing line called “Make America Slime Again,” was sentenced to five years probation as a first offender. Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker had told him during his sentencing that if he successfully completed his probation, the charge would be removed from his record.

Other former YSL defendants have been arrested and sentenced to prison time for violating their probation and plea agreements.

Young Thug’s brother, Quantavious Grier, was sentenced to nine years in prison for violating his probation after he was accused of having a gun in his car at a south Atlanta gas station in 2023.

Antonio Sledge, who pleaded guilty in December 2022, was sentenced to five years in prison after Whitaker determined he was dishonest during his testimony and that he had violated the agreement to testify as part of his plea deal.

According to his warrants, Farley agreed to talk to officers Thursday without his attorney present and denied any knowledge of the gun. Grier later tried to take responsibility for the gun in exchange for Farley’s release, which contradicted their earlier statements of having no knowledge of the firearm, according to the warrants.

“Mr. Farley was seated in the front passenger seat, directly adjacent to and within arm’s reach of the glove compartment where the firearm was located. Given his close proximity and ease of access, it was determined that Mr. Farley had constructive possession of the firearm,” officers wrote in the warrants.

Farley’s attorney, Anastasios Manettas, said he is working to get his client out of jail.

“We’re working to resolve this because he knows he hasn’t done anything wrong,” Manettas said in a text message.