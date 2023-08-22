Former classmate receives scholarship in honor of slain Coweta teen

A former classmate of a Coweta County teenager slain alongside his grandparents has been awarded a college scholarship in his honor.

Mason Dewberry, a 2022 graduate of Newnan High School, is the first recipient of the “Alexander ‘Luke’ Hawk Memorial Scholarship Endowment” at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Luke Hawk, who planned to attend ABAC, was killed in April 2022 when he and his 75-year-old grandparents, Tommy and Evelyn, were gunned down inside the family business in Grantville.

County Coroner Richard Hawk found the bodies of his parents and 18-year-old son inside the Lock Stock & Barrel gun range.

The shootings shocked the small town and beyond. A week after the killings, Jacob Christian Muse was arrested and charged with murder.

After the deaths, the family created the scholarship to honor Luke. On the one-year anniversary of the deaths in April, the family remained focused on their goal of providing a full scholarship for a college student to follow the dreams Luke didn’t get to pursue.

This summer, Mason met Luke’s parents.

“Mason exemplifies the type of student we hope to assist with this scholarship in years to come,” Richard Hawk said in a statement. “He works hard, has maintained his academic status and he is pursuing a career outdoors, similar to Luke’s career passions.”

Dewberry is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental horticulture in turf business management. He recently completed an internship at a Wisconsin golf resort and plans to one day have a career in the golf business. Dewberry and Luke Hawk were classmates in middle school.

“When I was in the fifth grade before going into the sixth grade, my father passed away. So, I know somewhat how it feels to suffer a major loss in my family,” Dewberry said. “I am very honored to be the first person to receive this scholarship in memory of Luke, who was a classmate in middle school. This summer, I had the opportunity to meet Luke’s parents and thank them in person for this scholarship. Receiving this scholarship is a great help to me and my family.”

In addition to the scholarship, funds were donated to Coweta first responders in honor of Tommy Hawk. Money was donated to the Ronald McDonald House in honor of Evelyn Hawk.

Muse was indicted in July 2022 on 16 charges, including three counts each of malice murder and felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The grand jury also charged Muse with armed robbery and three counts of possession of a gun during the commission of a felony. He remains in the Coweta jail, and a trial date has not been set.

HOW TO HELP

For those wanting to support the Luke Hawk scholarship fund, contributions may be made to the ABAC Foundation and sent to the following address: ABAC Foundation (13), 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793. All gifts to the scholarship are tax deductible. For more information on supporting the scholarship, contact Dr. Deidre Martin at 229-391-4907 or dmartin@abac.edu.