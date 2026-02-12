‘Decapitated’ dog leads to man’s arrest at Fulton home, police say

The gruesome beheading of a dog at a Fulton County home led to a SWAT standoff and the suspect’s eventual arrest Wednesday, officials said.
Fulton County police officers with the animal services division became involved after they received information from a neighbor regarding a “decapitated dog on a porch,” spokesperson Capt. Maureen Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email. The report brought officials to a home on Illinois Avenue near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, where Smith said they also found a machete on the porch near the dog.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers arrived at the location to try to execute a search warrant for aggravated animal cruelty, authorities said. Attempts to make contact with the suspect were not successful, and Smith said officials determined he was barricaded in a room at the back of the one-story residence.
SWAT officers were called to assist, and the suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. Officials said no people were injured in the incident.
The suspect, identified as Jalen Wade, faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, felony obstruction and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Smith.
