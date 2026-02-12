‘Decapitated’ dog leads to man’s arrest at Fulton home, police say

Jalen Wade was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, after officials were alerted about a “decapitated” dog on a porch in Fulton County, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Police officers with animal services division got involved Wednesday afternoon before SWAT officers assisted in suspect’s arrest hours later.

Police officers with animal services division got involved Wednesday afternoon before SWAT officers assisted in suspect’s arrest hours later.

Fulton County police officers with the animal services division became involved after they received information from a neighbor regarding a “decapitated dog on a porch,” spokesperson Capt. Maureen Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email. The report brought officials to a home on Illinois Avenue near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, where Smith said they also found a machete on the porch near the dog.

The gruesome beheading of a dog at a Fulton County home led to a SWAT standoff and the suspect’s eventual arrest Wednesday, officials said.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers arrived at the location to try to execute a search warrant for aggravated animal cruelty, authorities said. Attempts to make contact with the suspect were not successful, and Smith said officials determined he was barricaded in a room at the back of the one-story residence.

SWAT officers were called to assist, and the suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. Officials said no people were injured in the incident.

The suspect, identified as Jalen Wade, faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, felony obstruction and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Smith.

— This is a developing story. Please return to the AJC for updates.