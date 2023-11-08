600+ attend gala honoring Atlanta Police Department’s 150th anniversary

This year’s event, held at the Buckhead Theatre, celebrated the Atlanta police department’s 150th anniversary while raising more than $300,000 for officer programs.

This past Saturday, the Atlanta Police Foundation hosted its annual A Night in Blue gala at Buckhead Theatre, where more... Posted by Atlanta Police Foundation on Monday, November 6, 2023

The gala featured a concert by Brothers Osborne, a Grammy-winning country music duo. In addition to Dickens, police Chief Darin Schierbaum attended the event along with officers’ spouses, the foundation said. Other community leaders and law enforcement advocates were also among the guests.

A new police vehicle was also presented to the Buckhead Safety Patrol fleet, made possible by the Buckhead Coalition, the Buckhead CID, the Buckhead Safety Alliance and the police foundation.