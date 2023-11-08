600+ attend gala honoring Atlanta Police Department’s 150th anniversary

Credit: Atlanta Police Foundation

Credit: Atlanta Police Foundation

More than 600 people, including Mayor Andre Dickens and 300 officers, attended the Atlanta Police Foundation’s annual “A Night in Blue” gala Saturday, the foundation said.

This year’s event, held at the Buckhead Theatre, celebrated the Atlanta police department’s 150th anniversary while raising more than $300,000 for officer programs.

The gala featured a concert by Brothers Osborne, a Grammy-winning country music duo. In addition to Dickens, police Chief Darin Schierbaum attended the event along with officers’ spouses, the foundation said. Other community leaders and law enforcement advocates were also among the guests.

A new police vehicle was also presented to the Buckhead Safety Patrol fleet, made possible by the Buckhead Coalition, the Buckhead CID, the Buckhead Safety Alliance and the police foundation.

Credit: Atlanta Police Foundation

Credit: Atlanta Police Foundation

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

