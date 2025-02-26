Crime & Public Safety
57 names released after cremated remains found in burned Cobb funeral home

The Medford-Peden Funeral Home and Crematory on Canton Road is shown in this file photo from Nov. 21, 2024, after police said cremated remains were found inside.

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid

Officials have identified 57 sets of cremated remains, including those of babies and infants, that were discovered last fall inside a fire-damaged Cobb County funeral home.

Marietta police found the remains inside the shuttered Medford-Peden Funeral Home and Crematory on Canton Road in November following a fire months earlier. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday provided the names of those identified.

“We hope to provide answers to any family with lingering questions about a loved one’s passing,” said Medical Examiner Christopher Gulledge in a statement. “Our office has worked tirelessly to identify these cremains using various methods, and we are committed to reuniting them with their families.”

The medical examiner’s office posted a list of the names on its website. Families have until May 30 to claim the remains, officials said.

In April, a portion of the funeral home was severely damaged in a blaze, though fire officials at the time said no human remains or cremated ashes were inside. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes.

The fire was located at the Medford-Peden Funeral Home and Crematory on Canton Road. (Aprild 23, 2024, Ben Hendren)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

But on Nov. 19, officers found the funeral home vacant and unsecured after a concerned caller from out of state saw photos of the building on social media. The eerie images had circulated online in a post titled: “Abandoned funeral home I went to yesterday. Caskets, chemical and human remains all left,” according to a police report.

After finding the front door forced open, police said they discovered a large amount of chemical and about 35 boxes of cremated human remains, according to the report. The boxes had death certificates and other identifying documents attached to them, police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said at the time. He also noted that some of the issues could lead to criminal charges.

When police searched the building, no one was inside, though a back room had been set up with a mattress. Officers could tell someone had been living there after finding clothing, a backpack, personal items and food that had been moved inside since the fire, the report stated.

The medical examiner’s office asked that family members or loved ones of those identified contact the office at 770-590-6596 or via email at gillian.fletcher@cobbcounty.org.

