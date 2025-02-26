57 names released after cremated remains found in burned Cobb funeral home

The medical examiner’s office posted a list of the names on its website. Families have until May 30 to claim the remains, officials said.

In April, a portion of the funeral home was severely damaged in a blaze, though fire officials at the time said no human remains or cremated ashes were inside. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes.

But on Nov. 19, officers found the funeral home vacant and unsecured after a concerned caller from out of state saw photos of the building on social media. The eerie images had circulated online in a post titled: “Abandoned funeral home I went to yesterday. Caskets, chemical and human remains all left,” according to a police report.

After finding the front door forced open, police said they discovered a large amount of chemical and about 35 boxes of cremated human remains, according to the report. The boxes had death certificates and other identifying documents attached to them, police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said at the time. He also noted that some of the issues could lead to criminal charges.

When police searched the building, no one was inside, though a back room had been set up with a mattress. Officers could tell someone had been living there after finding clothing, a backpack, personal items and food that had been moved inside since the fire, the report stated.

The medical examiner’s office asked that family members or loved ones of those identified contact the office at 770-590-6596 or via email at gillian.fletcher@cobbcounty.org.