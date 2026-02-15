BREAKING

Dentist, 73, facing murder charge in shooting of man in SW Atlanta

Shooting happened at closed dentist office on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a closed dentist office in southwest Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)
A suspect was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a man at a closed dentist office in southwest Atlanta over the weekend, authorities said.

David Mays, 73, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on a murder charge after being detained for questioning related to the gunfire Saturday afternoon at the office in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Atlanta police were called to the building around 3 p.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

After an investigation, Mays was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A motive is unclear and no other details were provided about what led to the shooting.

Mays was issued a license to practice dentistry in 1980, with his address listed as the same location as the shooting, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health. His license expired in February 1996, DCH records showed.

Mays remains in jail Sunday without bond, according to online records.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

