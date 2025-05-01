The utility, which has about 2.8 million electricity customers in Georgia, has benefited from a series of rate increases approved by regulators at the Georgia Public Service Commission. Since late 2022, the utility’s customers have faced a slew of PSC-approved rate hikes that have pushed the average Georgia Power customer’s bill up by about $43, according to company data. Some customers have seen even larger jumps in their monthly bills, depending on their rate plan and the amount of electricity they use.

In a January filing with the PSC, Georgia Power forecast that after years of relatively flat growth, the company could see 9,400 megawatts of new electricity load on its system. That’s roughly equal to nine times the maximum output of one of the new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, near Augusta.

The overwhelming majority of that new demand — around 80%, according to Georgia Power’s executives — is coming from data centers that have been flocking to metro Atlanta and its surrounding counties. To meet their needs, Georgia Power is currently seeking PSC approval to extend the life of some of its coal plants and modernize other aging power plants.

But according to a presentation prepared for investors, Georgia Power is also soliciting proposals through competitive bidding processes for around 13,000 megawatts of additional capacity to be brought online before 2031. The capacity will likely be filled by a mix of solar, battery storage systems and new gas-burning units — costs that could be largely shouldered by customers.