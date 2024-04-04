Business

The Gulch’s aging infrastructure adds complexity to Centennial Yards

$5 billion downtown Atlanta redevelopment has to overcome utility, legal and transit hurdles
A drone image shows the parking lot known as “The Gulch,” which is about to undergo significant development as part of the Centennial Yards project near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A drone image shows the parking lot known as “The Gulch,” which is about to undergo significant development as part of the Centennial Yards project near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
47 minutes ago

It’s often called the most challenging piece of real estate in Atlanta, perhaps in the entire Southeast.

The 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots commonly known as “the Gulch” is the original heart of the city, lying about 40 feet below the viaducts and surrounding streets. It took decades of effort for Atlanta leaders to find a development team willing to try to redevelop the site, located in the shadow of some of the city’s most identifiable buildings like Mercedes-Benz Stadium and CNN Center.

The resulting $5 billion Centennial Yards project, an effort led by California-based developer CIM Group, first formed in 2018 and has taken years to catch its bearings — from drafting master plans to landing the largest-ever package of taxpayer incentives in Atlanta history.

“They’ve been on a journey,” said A.J. Robinson, the president of downtown civic organization Central Atlanta Progress. “And the journey has been trying to figure out the highest and best use of 50 acres of abandoned land that nobody particularly had figured out.”

The redevelopment is beginning to take shape, with an 8-acre central entertainment district scheduled to break ground this summer. By the end of 2024, eight buildings will be under construction, with Centennial Yards slated to soon include a 5,000-seat arena, several restaurants and bars, multiple hotels and hundreds of apartments.

This is a rendering of the planned entertainment district that will make up the center of the Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta. The project was designed by Atlanta architecture firm Gensler.

Credit: Gensler

icon to expand image

Credit: Gensler

Brian McGowan, the president and CEO of Centennial Yards, said the site’s varying infrastructure and logistical issues have contributed to it languishing for so long.

“It was never built on because it’s a hard site to develop,” he said.

Here are some of the logistical challenges that Centennial Yards is trying to overcome.

Rail lines

The Gulch’s roots run deep, acting as the original industrial epicenter of Atlanta.

There are still several active freight rail lines that run across the property, and some of Centennial Yards’ new construction will include tunnels to preserve those train routes. MARTA also has tunnels that run underneath sections of the Gulch, requiring careful planning to circumvent.

Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards, points out of the window of his 22th floor-office to the 50-acre property known as "the Gulch," which ranks among Georgia's largest development projects. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

“You can’t just drop a pillar anywhere you want,” McGowan said.

One of the project’s goals is to build a new street grid at the level of the existing viaducts, including Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The new streets, McGowan said, will be completed alongside the new buildings. As part of the entertainment district, three new streets will be added to that growing grid. McGowan said that tidy road network has been tweaked in response to rail line logistics and century-old infrastructure the developer unearthed.

This is a photo of a brick sewer line at the Gulch that had to be replaced as part of the Centennial Yards project.

Credit: Centennial Yards

icon to expand image

Credit: Centennial Yards

Ancient infrastructure

Beneath the depths of the Gulch lies some of Atlanta’s original sewer and plumbing lines. To no one’s surprise, they don’t meet current standards.

McGowan said they’ve found terra cotta pipes and sewers made of brick, all of which needed to be replaced and incorporated into new gas and electricity infrastructure. He said developing in other parts of Atlanta doesn’t face those kind of issues.

ExplorePhoto Gallery: Centennial Yards to expand with huge new phase

“If CIM bought a piece of property Midtown, you build a building and plug it into the outlets in the street where there’s water and power,” McGowan said. “There’s no water, no power, no gas here (in the Gulch). We have to build the outlet.”

CIM Group is the general contractor for all active and forthcoming construction, which McGowan said helps lower costs and simplifies some of the logistics of piecemeal development.

As part of the Centennial Yards redevelopment, century-old sewer lines and other aging infrastructure had to be replaced.

Credit: Centennial Yards

icon to expand image

Credit: Centennial Yards

Parking rights

Most people probably know of the Gulch from when thousands flock to park and tailgate there before large events.

McGowan said the bulk of the Gulch’s parking structures will be closed to the public once ground breaks this summer. A corner of the CNN deck will also be demolished to make way for the entertainment district, but the rest has to remain standing for now.

Various parties have long-term parking rights at the CNN deck that don’t expire until 2038, which McGowan said will have to be renegotiated before the deck can be redeveloped. The Richard B. Russell Federal Building, known as Atlanta’s federal courthouse, also has parking rights to a surface lot within Centennial Yards.

Antony Ressler, the Atlanta Hawks’ lead owner and a financial backer of Centennial Yards, said he’s glad the project is gaining momentum despite all the hurdles the developers have faced.

“This is a complicated project, and the more I learn about it, the more complicated I understand it to be,” he said. “I have to give (Centennial Yards) credit for staying focused and dealing with all these complicating factors.”

ExploreHawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia veterans are healing through therapeutic writing47m ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Meet the third graders trying to bring longer recess to Cobb County schools
47m ago

Credit: Mike Jordan

Social influencer Keith Lee makes a surprise visit to Atlanta

Credit: TNS

King family to lay wreath in Atlanta marking 56 years since MLK’s death

Credit: TNS

King family to lay wreath in Atlanta marking 56 years since MLK’s death

Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Closure of downtown Walgreens upsets students, local officials
Airport MARTA station closing for 6 weeks: What you need to know
EXCLUSIVE: Qcells begins producing solar panels at new Georgia plant
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Two tornadoes confirmed overnight in Georgia, including EF-2 in Rockdale
Amazon co-founder gives millions to help Atlanta immigrants, Hispanics
Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024