Business Atlanta-based Court TV sold to true crime giant Law&Crime

Atlanta-based Court TV has been acquired by multiplatform true crime and legal content studio Law&Crime, a watershed moment in the evolution of traditional television brands in an age of declining viewership. Law&Crime, which is based in New York City, intends to operate Court TV as a distinct brand, maintaining its core programming on basic cable.

But it hopes to transform Court TV into a YouTube-first, digital media company, said Law&Crime President Rachel Stockman in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This means expanding Court TV’s existing programs on YouTube, creating new shows and launching podcasts. RELATED From 2023: Court TV adds Court TV Legendary Trials FAST channel Financial details were not disclosed. The deal, which closed Monday, will reduce Court TV’s Atlanta-based workforce based out of its Buckhead studio. A number of those Court TV employees were notified their positions were eliminated Monday, according to multiple posts across LinkedIn. Most affected employees’ final day at work is March 11. Court TV currently has more than 50 employees, according to the New York Times, citing one of the people familiar with the talks whom the Times said requested anonymity. Law&Crime intends to retain about a dozen of them, including anchors, Stockman said. Among Court TV’s current key anchors are Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Julia Jenaé. Law&Crime does plan to hire for additional roles across distribution, marketing and scheduling, among other capacities, for Court TV.

“For us, it’s transforming Court TV and that powerful, historic brand that has so much credibility in the trial and legal space, and bringing it to where the viewers want to watch [it],” Stockman said.

The E.W. Scripps Company, which owns 60 TV stations in 40 markets and several other cable networks such as Atlanta-based Bounce TV, is the seller. A Scripps spokesperson declined to comment beyond a press release the company issued Monday. Court TV has been a cable television staple with a highly identifiable brand. Since it launched in 1991 as a round-the-clock channel, it has focused largely on crime-themed programming, hitting its stride during the Menendez brothers’ trial in 1993 and O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in 1995. It became part of Atlanta’s Turner Broadcasting System in 2006 after Time Warner took full control of the channel, but was scrapped in 2008 in favor of creating the reality show-focused TruTV. CourtTV did gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Alex Murdaugh murder case. (Court TV Screenshot) In 2019, Scripps revived the operation as a free 24/7 broadcast network. Since then, Court TV has covered a number of major trials, including Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, the Alex Murdaugh murder case and the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. RELATED From 2019: Court TV returns May 8 after 11 years off air Court TV has gradually slimmed down its operations in recent years, as have other cable brands based in Atlanta, responding to changing dynamics in linear television as customers get rid of cable in favor of streaming. In 2021, Court TV had about 85 people in its editorial force.