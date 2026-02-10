Atlanta-based Court TV sold to true crime giant Law&Crime

Atlanta-based Court TV has been acquired by multiplatform true crime and legal content studio Law&Crime, a watershed moment in the evolution of traditional television brands in an age of declining viewership.
Law&Crime, which is based in New York City, intends to operate Court TV as a distinct brand, maintaining its core programming on basic cable.
But it hopes to transform Court TV into a YouTube-first, digital media company, said Law&Crime President Rachel Stockman in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This means expanding Court TV’s existing programs on YouTube, creating new shows and launching podcasts.
Financial details were not disclosed. The deal, which closed Monday, will reduce Court TV’s Atlanta-based workforce based out of its Buckhead studio. A number of those Court TV employees were notified their positions were eliminated Monday, according to multiple posts across LinkedIn. Most affected employees’ final day at work is March 11.
Court TV currently has more than 50 employees, according to the New York Times, citing one of the people familiar with the talks whom the Times said requested anonymity.
Law&Crime intends to retain about a dozen of them, including anchors, Stockman said. Among Court TV’s current key anchors are Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Julia Jenaé. Law&Crime does plan to hire for additional roles across distribution, marketing and scheduling, among other capacities, for Court TV.
“For us, it’s transforming Court TV and that powerful, historic brand that has so much credibility in the trial and legal space, and bringing it to where the viewers want to watch [it],” Stockman said.
The E.W. Scripps Company, which owns 60 TV stations in 40 markets and several other cable networks such as Atlanta-based Bounce TV, is the seller. A Scripps spokesperson declined to comment beyond a press release the company issued Monday.
Court TV has been a cable television staple with a highly identifiable brand. Since it launched in 1991 as a round-the-clock channel, it has focused largely on crime-themed programming, hitting its stride during the Menendez brothers’ trial in 1993 and O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in 1995. It became part of Atlanta’s Turner Broadcasting System in 2006 after Time Warner took full control of the channel, but was scrapped in 2008 in favor of creating the reality show-focused TruTV.
CourtTV did gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Alex Murdaugh murder case. (Court TV Screenshot)
Court TV has gradually slimmed down its operations in recent years, as have other cable brands based in Atlanta, responding to changing dynamics in linear television as customers get rid of cable in favor of streaming. In 2021, Court TV had about 85 people in its editorial force.
Former ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams, who began his career with Court TV, launched Law&Crime in 2016. The site, which now includes live trials, commentary and crime-focused documentaries, was initially billed as the new Court TV. It was acquired by media company Jellysmack in 2023 for about $125 million.
Law&Crime has a strong digital reach. The combined entities will have about 25 million followers across multiple channels, as of Feb. 6. YouTube comprises much of its engagement, accounting for 125 million monthly views, according to internal numbers shared by Law&Crime. It also has two free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels.
“You know, 20 years ago we talked about legacy media brands acquiring digital companies, and now here, a digital company is acquiring a legacy media brand,” Stockman said. “I think that is really the future of what is happening right now in media.”