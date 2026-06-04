After Spirit exit, other airlines flood into its former Atlanta routes
The airline’s Atlanta leased spaces like gates remain tied up in bankruptcy proceedings.
The Spirit Airlines departure check-in area is shown vacant at the Domestic Terminal North at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Spirit Airlines ceased all operations and announced on Saturday, May 2nd, that it has gone out of business after 34 years. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Last year Spirit represented just 2.3% of total volumes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, carrying about 2.4 million passengers to places including Las Vegas, Orlando and Detroit.
Since the shutdown last month, five other airlines have boosted their Atlanta schedules in Spirit’s former markets, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of data from Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.
Other carriers have added about 1.46 million seats to flights on Spirit’s former routes for the rest of 2026, compared with the same time period in 2025.
The addition, however, does not totally make up for the loss from Spirit.
During the same time last year Spirit flew more than 1.7 million seats in and out of Atlanta.
Spirit had already begun drawing down its Atlanta schedule in recent years as its financial difficulties persisted. In 2023 it flew 3.1 million passengers in and out of the city.
Delta Air Lines and Frontier — Atlanta’s top two carriers by passenger volume — have flooded in the most on the former Spirit markets.
Delta added nearly 518,000 seats to Frontier’s more than 415,000, according to Cirium data.
Overall Delta has added 1.9 million seats in Atlanta year-over-year, a 2% increase for the airline. Frontier has added 2 million, a 30% increase.
A vacant Spirit Airlines gate is shown on Concourse C at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Spirit Airlines ceased all operations and announced on Saturday, May 2nd, that it has gone out of business after 34 years. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Questions also remain across the aviation industry about what will happen to Spirit’s laid off employees and assets — including aircraft and leased space at airports like Atlanta.
Regarding Spirit’s aircraft, some of which are the same type Delta has in its fleet, a Delta spokesman confirmed the airline does not have interest. Its current order book “meets our needs at this time,” he said.
The airline’s leased space and gates across airports — including in Atlanta — will be auctioned off as part of the ongoing bankruptcy court proceedings, Hartsfield-Jackson confirmed to the AJC.
Between space at gates, ticketing and arrival and operations and cargo areas, Spirit’s exclusive leases comprise more than 18,000 square feet of space at the Atlanta airport.
The Spirit Airlines departure check-in area is shown vacant at the Domestic Terminal North at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Spirit Airlines ceased all operations and announced on Saturday, May 2nd, that it has gone out of business after 34 years. (Jason Getz/AJC)
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.