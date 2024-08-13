Business

Farmers, homeowners challenge a plan to drill water wells for Georgia Hyundai plant

Bulloch Action Coalition, worried about planned wells, launches petition to force referendums.
This aerial photo shows Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle factory in Bryan County, Georgia during the summer of 2024 as construction neared its completion.

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

This aerial photo shows Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle factory in Bryan County, Georgia during the summer of 2024 as construction neared its completion.
By
5 hours ago

STATESBORO ― For farmers, homeowners and other residents of Bulloch County worried about a massive electric vehicle plant plant sucking up millions of gallons of water from beneath their feet, Monday marked “a day of last resort.”

A group of residents calling themselves the Bulloch Action Coalition launched a petition drive aimed at blocking the drilling of four water wells along the county’s border with Bryan County. Those connections to the Floridan Aquifer would provide water to Hyundai’s EV and battery factory, which is nearing completion at a Bryan County site about five miles east of the proposed wells.

The 16-million-square-foot Hyundai Metaplant could begin production as soon as Oct. 1, eventually employing 8,500 workers once fully built out later this decade. The plant, in a rural area about 25 miles west of downtown Savannah, will rely on lots of nearby water to operate.

The petition push is meant to trigger a pair of ballot referendums allowed under the citizens’ referendum clause of the Georgia constitution. Similar initiatives led to a 2022 vote in Camden County that blocked a proposed spaceport and to a referendum scheduled for Oct. 1 in McIntosh County that seeks to overturn a zoning ordinance change passed last year that allows for bigger houses on Sapelo Island.

ExploreHyundai's Georgia EV plant: What you need to know

The “Stop Hyundai Wells” movement is a last-ditch effort by opponents concerned that the wells would lower levels in the aquifer enough to cut off their water supply. The four planned wells are proposed to draw as much as 6.6 million gallons of water a day, and an agreement signed by the Bulloch County Commission in June cites the potential for two additional wells.

The aquifer sources would also supply water to new development around the factory as well as to Bulloch County residents and businesses, although only about 5% of the daily draw is reserved for Bulloch.

Contacted regarding the petition drives, officials with the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, or Savannah JDA, said they remain confident that the water commitments made to Hyundai will be fulfilled. The Savannah JDA manages the factory site in coordination with the state and promised to provide Hyundai with access to water as part of the lease agreement.

”We stand firm on our commitment and all the work we’ve done for 10 years to get water to this site as well as what we’ve done with the governing boards and the county leaders,” said Trip Tollison, who heads the Savannah JDA and is the CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

The Bulloch Action Coalition, a group of Bulloch County residents opposed to the drilling of four water wells meant to serve the Hyundai electric vehicle plant, launched a petition drive Monday seeking referendums aimed at blocking the wells. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC)

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/AJC

Several members of the Bulloch Action Coalition have been protesting the wells for two years. Leaders of the group include three residents who earlier this year won election primary victories against incumbents on the Bulloch County Commission, the governing body that approved two measures required in order for the well-drilling to proceed.

The coalition hopes to challenge those commission decisions through the referendums.

“In Camden County, their county commissioners decided they were not going to listen to the people. So the people rose up, they got petitions, and they passed a referendum,” said Lawton Sack, the Bulloch Action Coalition’s co-founder. “The same thing is going to happen here in Bulloch County.”

The coalition needs approximately 4,500 signatures from registered Bulloch County voters to force the referendums. Sack said they would seek 6,000 and would hold petition signing events in “every precinct in the county” if necessary.

The first two opportunities are this week, including at a public meeting regarding the proposed wells hosted by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. That gathering, scheduled to allow comments on EPD’s draft permits for the proposed new wells, is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Southeast Bulloch High School. The other is at 6 p.m. Thursday at a pizzeria, Little Nicky’s, in Brooklet.

Ray Davis, a Bulloch County farmer, stands near one of his wells and pivots that irrigate part of his 1,100 acres. Davis is part of an activist group, the Bulloch Action Coalition, that has launched a petition drive meant to block the drilling of four new wells to serve Bryan County and the Hyundai electric vehicle factory. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Coalition leader David Bennett, who in May won election as the Bulloch County Commission chair and will take office in January, predicted success in the petition signature drive. Opposition to the Hyundai wells was at the center of his campaign, and he received 5,100 votes to upset the incumbent, Roy Thompson.

Organizers offered few details on the timeline to get the challenges on the ballot. Once the Bulloch Action Coalition submits the signed petitions, Bulloch County has 30 days to verify the signatures. From there, the petitions are reviewed by a probate court judge, who would be tasked with ordering the referendums.

Getting the issue on the November general election ballot is highly unlikely, Sack said. Other citizens’ referendums, such as those in Camden and McIntosh counties, have been scheduled as standalone special elections.

Time is short, coalition leaders emphasized Monday. The Georgia EPD’s public comment period on the draft permits closes with Tuesday’s meeting at Southeast Bulloch High School, and the hearing is typically the final step before permits are issued.

From there, drilling of the wells can commence, and Hyundai is projected to need water from two of those sources by the middle of next year. Test car production is already underway at the plant.

Most of those who spoke at a news conference announcing the petition drives Monday cited frustration with Bulloch County resources being used largely for residents, businesses and an industrial tenant — Hyundai — located in a neighboring county.

ExploreGeorgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums

The wells are planned for Bulloch because the state is barred from issuing new permits in Bryan County. Bryan, along with Chatham County and part of Effingham County, sit atop an area of the Floridan Aquifer that has previously experienced a decrease in water levels. The water table has recovered significantly in the past two decades but withdrawals remain strictly limited.

The Bryan restrictions do not apply in Bulloch County, and the proposed wells are all located near the boundary between the two counties.

Ryan Brannen, a farmer and a Bulloch County Commission candidate, compared the push to use Bulloch water to meet the needs of Bryan County and Hyundai to a “dog pooping in every corner with no fear of consequences.”

Brannen added: “We have state and local leaders who have been tone deaf to the plight of the farmers and citizens alike.”

About the Author

Follow Adam Van Brimmer on facebookFollow Adam Van Brimmer on twitter

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: GEMA

Rain from Debby leads to burst dams, Georgia residents evacuated
Placeholder Image

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Parts of coastal Georgia still drying out after Debby
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America

Hyundai pursues adding hybrid car production to Georgia EV plant
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tropical rains flood homes in an inland Georgia neighborhood for the second time since...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia AG urged to investigate ‘white race favoritism’ in business
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
New $100 million gift could help save North America’s prairie wetlands
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
More than 60 athletes with Georgia ties were in the Olympics. See how they fared
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations