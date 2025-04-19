error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Atlanta's Sip of Paradise Garden: Where bartending and urban farming collide

Nestled right outside East Atlanta Village, A Sip of Paradise Garden is a community-oriented wellness haven for bartenders and hospitality workers — to harvest flowers and herbs for cocktail crafting and recharge while doing it. Founder Keyatta Mincey Parker started the garden months before the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of her fellow hospitality workers got pushed out of jobs that same year. The quarter-acre plot was an oasis for her and other bartenders to de-stress. It also nourished Parker's love of incorporating fresh herbs and produce in the cocktails she created. Today, A Sip of Paradise Garden continues to serve as a sustainable community garden and gathering place for the people who enrich the greater Atlanta dining experience. Credits: AJC | @asipofparadisegarden / IG

1:54
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC

UATL launches 404ward series, celebrating Atlantans influencing the future of Black...
Placeholder Image
Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders 2h ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:43

Miss Spelman Pageant 2025 serves looks, authenticity and Black girl magic

The Miss Spelman college pageant is more than just a crown for these HBCU women. They must lay out their visions for authentic Black female leadership.

Placeholder Image
1:37

Are your hair braids making you sick?

Braids are beautiful and rooted in Black culture. But is this trusted hairstyle hiding something harmful? Credits: AJC | FDA | Getty | TikTok / Consumer Reports

Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2:10

See the moment police used stun gun on protesters inside town hall

Many protesters disrupted U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall. Police shocked two protesters with stun guns for resisting arrest. Credits: AJC | C-SPAN

Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

2:16

The history of U.S. tariffs offers a glimpse at what could happen next

Credits: AJC | Ronald Reagan Presidential Library | Library of Congress | Ferris Bueller's Day Off | PBS | KARE 11 | National Archives | Getty Images

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:43

Miss Spelman Pageant 2025 serves looks, authenticity and Black girl magic

The Miss Spelman college pageant is more than just a crown for these HBCU women. They must lay out their visions for authentic Black female leadership.

Placeholder Image
1:37

Are your hair braids making you sick?

Braids are beautiful and rooted in Black culture. But is this trusted hairstyle hiding something harmful? Credits: AJC | FDA | Getty | TikTok / Consumer Reports

Placeholder Image
2:10

See the moment police used stun gun on protesters inside town hall

Many protesters disrupted U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall. Police shocked two protesters with stun guns for resisting arrest. Credits: AJC | C-SPAN

Placeholder Image
2:16

The history of U.S. tariffs offers a glimpse at what could happen next

Credits: AJC | Ronald Reagan Presidential Library | Library of Congress | Ferris Bueller's Day Off | PBS | KARE 11 | National Archives | Getty Images