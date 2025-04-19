News

Atlanta's Sip of Paradise Garden: Where bartending and urban farming collide

Nestled right outside East Atlanta Village, A Sip of Paradise Garden is a community-oriented wellness haven for bartenders and hospitality workers — to harvest flowers and herbs for cocktail crafting and recharge while doing it. Founder Keyatta Mincey Parker started the garden months before the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of her fellow hospitality workers got pushed out of jobs that same year. The quarter-acre plot was an oasis for her and other bartenders to de-stress. It also nourished Parker's love of incorporating fresh herbs and produce in the cocktails she created. Today, A Sip of Paradise Garden continues to serve as a sustainable community garden and gathering place for the people who enrich the greater Atlanta dining experience. Credits: AJC | @asipofparadisegarden / IG

1:54