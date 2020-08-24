BREAKING: Republican Party officially renominates Trump for president

President Donald Trump was officially chosen as the Republican Party’s 2020 presidential nominee Monday at a scaled-down convention in Charlotte, kicking off a weeklong effort to convince voters the incumbent deserves a second term.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delegates held an in-person roll-call vote in a ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Trump appeared after the delegates were announced and gave an unscheduled speech.
The crowd cheered “Four more years!” as Trump took the stage.
In his remarks, the president immediately criticized Democrats, accusing them of using the Postal Service as a political tool and saying the country would go in a “horrible” direction if he loses the election to Democrat Joe Biden in November .
Democrats created a roll call via video montage from states across the country last week at their virtual convention.