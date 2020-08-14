X

Atlanta police seek ‘persons of interest’ in July shooting that killed 2, injured 12

Atlanta police are searching for these three men wanted for questioning in a July shooting.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta police on Friday released surveillance photos of four men wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting that killed two people and injured 12 others over the Fourth of July weekend.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. July 5 as a large group of people gathered at an Auburn Avenue intersection to watch fireworks, police said previously. At some point, a car hit a group of partygoers, which sparked a fight that led to gunfire.

Atlanta police are also searching for this man wanted for questioning in a July shooting that left two people dead and injured 12 others.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

All 14 victims were driven to hospitals in private cars and two of them later died, police said. Those killed were identified as 20-year-old Joshua Ingram and 32-year-old Erica Robinson.

In the six weeks since, no arrests have been made in the case.

The incident was part of a deadly holiday weekend that left five people dead and more than two dozen injured in a string of shootings across Atlanta.

Among those killed in the weekend gun violence was 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was shot hours earlier when a group of armed men opened fire on an SUV as it turned around in a University Avenue parking lot. One man, 19-year-old Julian Conley, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the case. Conley said he witnessed the shooting but didn’t fire.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance photos is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

