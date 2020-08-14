Atlanta police seek ‘persons of interest’ in July shooting that killed 2, injured 12

The incident was part of a deadly holiday weekend that left five people dead and more than two dozen injured in a string of shootings across Atlanta.

Among those killed in the weekend gun violence was 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was shot hours earlier when a group of armed men opened fire on an SUV as it turned around in a University Avenue parking lot. One man, 19-year-old Julian Conley, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the case. Conley said he witnessed the shooting but didn’t fire.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance photos is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

